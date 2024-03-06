InventionHome® Inventor Creates Utility Vehicle Attachment Designed to Pick Up and Transport Hay, Grass, and More
Greg J. of Hermiston, OR is the creator of the Hay Fork for Utility Vehicles, a multipurpose pitchfork attachment for four-wheelers and other all-terrain utility vehicles. The pitchfork is secured to the front of the vehicle and enables the operator to transport small bales of hay, grass, or alfalfa with ease.
A bracket will be attached in front and under the vehicle containing the pitchfork which will be connected to a lift system or winch. Users can operate the system with ease to lift, store, and transport a single small hay or feed bale. The system can be hard bolted or welded to the bracket mechanism and then attached to the utility vehicle. Users can pick up materials without requiring considerable physical effort, reducing stress on the back and legs. Ultimately, the attachment offers a simple, convenient, and efficient method of transporting bales of feed.
Utility vehicle attachments refer to additional components or accessories that can be added to utility vehicles, such as trucks, tractors, or all-terrain vehicles, to enhance their functionality for specific tasks or applications. The market includes a wide range of attachments designed for various industries and purposes. Different attachments currently include snow plows, lawn and garden attachments, dump boxes, towing mechanisms, and more. While these attachments are diverse and offer much needed convenience, there is still a lack of pitchfork-style attachments designed for lifting and transporting items, especially hay and feed bales. The Hay Fork for Utility Vehicles is versatile and accommodates all utility vehicles, improving convenience for farmers, ranchers, and more.
Greg filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Hay Fork for Utility Vehicles product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Hay Fork for Utility Vehicles can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling
1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
