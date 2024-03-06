Access Yes enrollment open

Sheridan -

The annual enrollment period is open for Wyoming Game and Fish's Access Yes Program.

The program facilitates public hunting and fishing access on private lands or land-locked public lands while building the relationship between hunters, anglers and private landowners. Growing the Access Yes program is especially important in the Sheridan Region, as the region is primarily composed of private land.

Through the program, a participating landowner and Department personnel develop the terms of an agreement to allow hunting or fishing access on the landowner’s property. Enrolled landowners have the flexibility to choose the species hunters can pursue, specific locations on their property, specific dates (within open seasons) that their property is available to the public and other stipulations. In exchange, landowners receive a monetary payment, increased law enforcement on their property during open seasons and get assistance in meeting wildlife management goals on their property. Monetary payments for 2024 participating landowners have been significantly increased from previous years.

The program offers two access options, Hunter Management Areas (HMAs) and Walk-in Areas (WIAs).

HMAs are access areas where each hunter must first obtain a free permission slip through the Department website prior to hunting. These areas have a set of ranch rules that must be followed and the areas allow more control of how many hunters are on a property at certain times.

Walk-in Areas are parcels of land open to anyone who has a valid hunting or fishing license. No permission slip is required but hunters must check the Department’s website to ensure that the Walk-in Area is open for the species that they are pursuing during the time frame that they are hunting or fishing. These areas typically require hunters or anglers to walk in to hunt or fish.

Property sign-ups for Access Yes programs are taking place now. Please contact Sheridan Region Access Yes Coordinator Troy Tobiasson at 307-684-2489 to learn more about the program.

- WGFD -