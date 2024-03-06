Submit Release
Erika Peckham recognized for 15 years of service

Sheridan -

Congratulations to Gillette Wildlife Biologist Erika Peckham on 15 years of service to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. 

Peckham began work with Wyoming Game and Fish in 2008 as a habitat extension biologist and was hired as the Gillette district wildlife biologist on Jan. 1, 2012. Since that time, she has become a recognizable Game and Fish presence in northeast Wyoming, assisting at multiple community education and outreach events, hosting landowner meetings, assisting other regional personnel with their duties as needed and initiating research projects on mule deer and pronghorn. 

She currently serves on the Northeast Wyoming Local Sage Grouse Working Group and the department’s Pronghorn Working Group. In 2019, she was recognized by the Wyoming Game Wardens Association as the Wildlife Manager of the Year and in 2020 she received the Sheridan Region Peer Recognition Award.


 

- WGFD -


 

