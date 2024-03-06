Submit Release
New Kaycee district game warden

Sheridan -

Noah Gibler began duties as the Kaycee district game warden in late February 2024. 

Gibler, a native of Missouri, graduated from Missouri Western State University in spring 2023 with a Bachelor’s degree in wildlife conservation and management. He was hired by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in May 2023 as a fisheries technician in the Green River Region where he assisted with population surveys and other fisheries management work.

Prior to his arrival in Wyoming, he worked at a nature center leading education programs for the public. He also served as a police officer in Riverside, Missouri for five years.

Gibler replaces previous Kaycee game warden Adam Hansen who transferred to the North Gillette game warden district in late 2023. Gibler and his family are excited to be in Kaycee and eager to be part of the community.

- WGFD -


 

