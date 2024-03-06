AIS inspector trainings offered

Sheridan - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is offering two aquatic invasive species (AIS) watercraft inspection training courses for members of the public in Sheridan April 5 and 26, 2024. These trainings allow watercraft owners to inspect their own watercraft and for fishing and boating-related businesses to offer inspections for their customers.

The training will provide the skills necessary for participants to inspect their own or other watercraft to be used in Wyoming to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species such as zebra or quagga mussels. The training includes information on basic biology, impacts, transport vectors and current distribution of AIS and includes classroom instruction, a question and answer session, and a hands-on watercraft inspection exercise.

Wyoming state law requires anyone transporting a boat into Wyoming March 1 through November 30 from out of state, have the watercraft inspected for AIS before launching on any Wyoming water. In addition, any watercraft that has been on a zebra or quagga mussel-positive water within the last 30 days is required to undergo a mandatory inspection by an authorized inspector prior to launching during all months of the year.

“Being able to certify and seal your own watercraft is very convenient, especially for watercraft owners who live near the Wyoming-Montana border and recreate regularly on both states’ waters,” said Sheridan Region AIS Coordinator Reed Moore. “While you must stop at any open AIS check station while traveling, check station hours of operation do not always align with your travel plans. Being certified to inspect your own watercraft can enable you to fulfill the legal inspection requirement, and allow you to hit the water right after entering the state.”

The training will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wyoming Game and Fish Sheridan Regional Office at 700 Valley View Drive. The training is free, but registration is required.

Registration and a statewide schedule of trainings is available online or for more information, contact: Reed Moore at 307-672-7418 or reed.moore@wyo.gov

