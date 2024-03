Casper Region season setting meetings announced

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29

Casper -

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding public meetings and has opened a comment period to gather public input on:



Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29 online , at public meetings, or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604. Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their April 2024 meeting in Riverton.The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.