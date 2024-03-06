Casper Region season setting meetings announced

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29

Casper -

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding public meetings and has opened a comment period to gather public input on:



Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation

Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons

Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons

Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons

Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons

Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons

Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons

Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order

Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season

Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons

Chapter 44, Regulation for Issuance of Licenses, Permits, Stamps, Tags, Preference Points and Competitive Raffle Chances



The meetings will address the above regulation proposals.

CASPER REGION:



Date Time City Location March 18, 2024 4:00 PM Sundance Crook County Courthouse Basement March 18, 2024 7:00 PM Newcastle USDA (Forest Service) Building March 19, 2024 6:00 PM Lusk Niobrara County Fairgrounds, Shooting Sports Building March 20, 2024 6:00 PM Douglas Converse County Library, Douglas Meeting Room March 21, 2024 6:00 PM Casper Casper Game and Fish Regional Office



Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their April 2024 meeting in Riverton.



The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office. Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29 online , at public meetings, or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604. Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their April 2024 meeting in Riverton.The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.

- WGFD -