Casper Region season setting meetings announced
Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29
Casper -
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding public meetings and has opened a comment period to gather public input on:
- Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation
- Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order
- Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season
- Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 44, Regulation for Issuance of Licenses, Permits, Stamps, Tags, Preference Points and Competitive Raffle Chances
The meetings will address the above regulation proposals.
CASPER REGION:
|
Date
|
Time
|
City
|
Location
|
March 18, 2024
|
4:00 PM
|
Sundance
|
Crook County Courthouse Basement
|
March 18, 2024
|
7:00 PM
|
Newcastle
|
USDA (Forest Service) Building
|
March 19, 2024
|
6:00 PM
|
Lusk
|
Niobrara County Fairgrounds, Shooting Sports Building
|
March 20, 2024
|
6:00 PM
|
Douglas
|
Converse County Library, Douglas Meeting Room
|
March 21, 2024
|
6:00 PM
|
Casper
|
Casper Game and Fish Regional Office
Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29 online, at public meetings, or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.
Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.
Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their April 2024 meeting in Riverton.
The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.
- WGFD -