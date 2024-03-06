TensorIoT Achieves the AWS Generative AI Competency
EINPresswire.com/ -- TensorIoT announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency. This specialization recognizes TensorIoT as an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network (APN) drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies.
Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency differentiates TensorIoT as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in successfully implementing end-to-end generative AI-augmented solutions for clients. TensorIoT possesses the experience and expertise demonstrated through successful projects addressing customer challenges using generative AI solutions. These solutions enable digital transformation strategies for augmenting the customer experience, delivering hyper-personalized and engaging content, streamlining workflows, and delivering actionable results powered by generative AI technology from AWS.
“TensorIoT is proud to achieve the AWS Generative AI Competency,” said Ravi Raghunathan, Founder of TensorIoT. “Earning this competency highlights how our team leverages the power of AWS to develop generative AI solutions that drive real business outcomes. Our focus at TensorIoT is clear – to create solutions that enable our clients to innovate rapidly, automate efficiently, and operate in a more sustainable manner. Working closely with AWS allows us to offer scalable and secure solutions that transform the way businesses operate. This collaboration is about delivering tangible benefits to our clients, positioning TensorIoT as a leader in practical, innovative AI applications.”
The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt generative AI. These AWS Partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of all customers, from startups to global enterprises.
Whether it's creating personalized customer experiences, streamlining operational workflows, or driving product innovation, TensorIoT's generative AI capabilities empower clients to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. This unique blend of cutting-edge technology and deep expertise is what makes TensorIoT a trusted partner for companies aiming to innovate quickly, automate effectively, and operate sustainably.
TensorIoT's latest offering, TensorInsights, leverages generative AI technology from AWS to transform business data into actionable insights, simplifying complex analysis with a focus on security and efficiency. This platform is designed to adapt to both structured and unstructured data, enabling faster, smarter decision-making across industries. With proven results across multiple industries, TensorInsights is setting a new standard for data-driven success.
About TensorIoT - At TensorIoT, we empower businesses to innovate quickly, automate effectively, and operate sustainably. As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner with more than 12 AWS designations across APN partner programs including the AWS Competency Program and the AWS Service Delivery Partner Program, our mission is to partner with companies to build scalable, sustainable technology solutions. Leveraging a cloud-first, managed service approach, we focus on increasing automation and the pace of innovation to drive customer success.
Founded by a former AWS employee, our global presence and deep expertise in everything from generative AI and data engineering to automated ML pipelines ensure our customers, from startups to Fortune 50 companies, achieve their technology and business objectives.
With a customer-obsessed ethos and a commitment to the AWS leadership principles, our team of AWS-certified architects, designers, and developers accelerates the realization of innovative, sustainable solutions, putting our customers at the center of everything we do.
