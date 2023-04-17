TensorIoT Achieves AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TensorIoT announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Manufacturing and Industrial Competency. This designation recognizes TensorIoT for its expertise in providing customers professional services and software solutions for an end-to-end Industrial Manufacturing Software toolchain.
As manufacturing customers move to the cloud, they are looking for cloud experts with manufacturing experience to help them transform and use data in new ways, knowing they need to move faster than ever. AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency Partners provide customers with solutions across their digital transformation journey while being assured that they have support from a validated AWS Partner to meet their needs. These solutions follow AWS best practices for building secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for industry applications.
Achieving the AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency differentiates TensorIoT as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the manufacturing and industrial sector. This program showcases manufacturing consulting and software partners who have domain knowledge and are providing cloud services. To receive the AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency designation, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation and provide vetted customer references.
“TensorIoT is proud to have achieved the AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency,” said John Traynor, Vice-President & General Manager for Products and Solutions at TensorIoT. “TensorIoT has a history of using AWS services in innovative ways to deliver integrated solutions to manufacturing customers worldwide, and earning the AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency emphasizes the deep knowledge and expertise that TensorIoT has demonstrated time and again.”
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
Since its launch in 2020, manufacturing and industrial customers worldwide have been using SmartInsights from TensorIoT, powered by AWS, to experience greater situational awareness, gain actionable insights, and make more confident operational decisions. SmartInsights gives companies a deeper view into their real world physical systems with actionable insights, robust visualizations, and advanced analytics, all delivered in a single pane of glass. SmartInsights is deployed in the customers’ own AWS accounts so that each customer owns and controls its operational data within the secure AWS cloud environment.
One customer with firsthand experience improving their manufacturing processes with TensorIoT is The Garland Company, a leading high performance roofing manufacturer with over 125 years in the business. TensorIoT SmartInsights helped The Garland Company rapidly realize a 15% energy savings and 17% throughput increase in one of its manufacturing processes in a few short weeks after SmartInsights was first deployed. Brett Wygal, VP of Operations for The Garland Company, explained, “"Working with AWS and TensorIoT has enabled us to add more visibility to our manufacturing outputs that come from our line so that we can identify more continuous improvement opportunities." Improving throughput lowers costs and supports sustainability, helping Garland continue their history of innovative manufacturing.
About TensorIoT - TensorIoT’s mission is to partner with companies to build sustainable scalable technology solutions that increase automation and pace of innovation using cutting edge services. We drive success by taking a cloud first, serverless/managed service approach to meeting customer needs. TensorIoT is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner that has achieved the AWS DevOps Competency, AWS Migration Competency, AWS IoT Competency, AWS Machine Learning Competency, AWS Machine Learning Operations Competency, AWS Applied-AI Competency, AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency, AWS Retail Competency and AWS Travel & Hospitality Competency designations. The company also has multiple AWS Service Delivery credentials for AWS IoT services. Founded by a former AWS employee, TensorIoT has delivered successful projects to clients from startups to Fortune 50 companies through its offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. TensorIoT is customer obsessed and the company’s global team has adopted the AWS leadership principles as their own. With deep experience delivering complete end-to-end solutions from edge devices to end users in IoT and data engineering to automated ML pipelines, the TensorIoT team of AWS certified architects, designers, and developers accelerates customers’ realization of their technology and business goals.
