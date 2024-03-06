InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Temperature Controlled Stroller for Comfortable Multi-Child Travel
EINPresswire.com/ -- Amina S. of Philadelphia, PA is the creator of the Weatherized Stroller, a multi-child stroller equipped with a heating and cooling system. Temperatures are adjusted by a patented control panel embedded into the stroller infrastructure. This stroller keeps children comfortable in inclement weather via the heating and cooling functions.
The seat includes an internal Peltier device for selectively heating or cooling the seat. The Peltier device is powered via an onboard battery installed in an electronics housing that includes multiple USB ports. The 12-volt DC power system and high-quality battery cell maximize safety and performance in any type of weather, providing the stroller with numerous recharges to prevent it from running out of power. A blanket is also secured to the seat via one or more fasteners.
The Weatherized Stroller is equipped with a bonus toddler scooter attached to the base, making multi-child transport easy. A control switch or button is conveniently placed on the handle for easy operation. The unique design also allows for easy compact fold up or hanging while charging for the next use. Overall, the stroller helps maintain comfort and an ideal temperature for children while traveling.
Traditional baby strollers typically focus on providing comfort, safety, and convenience for infants, toddlers, and their parents during outdoor activities. However, the market for baby products is dynamic, and new innovations are constantly emerging. The demand for smart and technologically advanced baby products has been increasing, with features such as UV protection, adjustable canopies, and ventilation systems becoming more common in modern strollers. These features aim to enhance the comfort and safety of babies while outdoors. Products like the Weatherized Stroller that introduce full control over a child’s temperature and comfort while traveling would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer’s product line.
Amina was issued her Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Weatherized Stroller product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Weatherized Stroller can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
