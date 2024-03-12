International Tennis Hall of Fame Showcases Trophy Collection in New Digital Exhibit Etched in History

The exhibit explores tennis’ unique relationship with its numerous awards and the legacies of the champions who captured them. View at trophies.tennisfame.com

NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Tennis Hall of Fame has launched Etched in History , a digital exhibit featuring selections from its vast collection of tennis trophies. Etched in History showcases tennis’ unique relationship with its numerous awards, as the sport evolved from local club events in Europe and the United States to the world stage of Grand Slams.Featuring 68 trophies from the ITHF’s collection of over 1,000, the exhibit’s first selections are displayed alongside the champions who lifted them, their storied histories and details of origin.Visitors to the exhibit can explore in 360-degree photography, spinning the imagery for an interactive viewing experience. Trophies are organized by era, dating from Newport’s beginnings as host of the U.S. National Lawn Tennis Championships (now US Open), to today’s recognizable Grand Slam honors.Etched in History is the latest step in the ITHF’s ongoing efforts to digitize its extensive museum collection for a global audience. Since 2018, the ITHF has unveiled 14 digital exhibits that explore tennis’ artifacts, legacies and worldwide impact, giving fans around the world a chance to learn more about an essential place in tennis history.“Etched in History not only provides immersive visuals, but a new perspective on tennis history through the lens of iconic awards,” said Julianna Barbieri, Senior Vice President of Content and Partnerships for the ITHF. “Every trophy featured in this exhibit has a unique story to tell in its history and its legendary winners. We are thrilled to bring another aspect of the ITHF’s collection online for fans to experience.”Several of the most recognizable awards in sport are featured in Etched in History, including the perpetual US Open trophies displayed at the ITHF. Viewers can compare the evolution of awards through the years, from modest cups to today’s full-size replicas. Various shapes, sizes, cultures and achievements are represented including a silver kangaroo, Indian dagger, and a glass display created to commemorate equal prize money at Wimbledon in 2007.Fans can view all four of the major trophies captured by Hall of Famer Stefanie Graf during her 1988 Golden Slam year, as well as singles and doubles trophies from the personal collections of Hall of Famers Pete Sampras, Martina Navratilova, Monica Seles and more.Etched in History is now live and available for viewing at trophies.tennisfame.com