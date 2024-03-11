Simpay and Dejavoo Renew Their Strategic Business Alliance
From countertop, PIN pad & wireless payment terminals to POS registers, Dejavoo Systems has the perfect solution to your hardware needs.
The partnership of these two recognized business solution providers aims to provide merchants with innovative tools to drive sales and increase growth.
Dejavoo’s partnership with Simpay offers merchants a comprehensive suite of essential business tools to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and drive growth.”MINEOLA, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simpay and Dejavoo, an iPOS Systems company, are pleased to announce the renewal of their partnership, reaffirming their commitment to delivering cutting-edge payment and business solutions to empower businesses.
— Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO of Dejavoo an iPOS Systems company.
Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO of Dejavoo, an iPOS Systems Company, stated, “As a boutique software developer providing ISOs and ISVs with innovative hardware and software solutions, we share Simpay's dedication to serving businesses with comprehensive business solutions that are affordable, reliable, and backed by top-tier customer support.”
Josh Elsass, Chief Sales Officer at Simpay, added, “Partnering with Dejavoo perfectly aligns with our mission to simplify the lives of business owners. Dejavoo’s cost-effective, customized, and dependable payment solutions, combined with Simpay’s processing and other services, empower business owners to focus on their core operations and drive success.”
About Simpay
Simpay, headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania, is a leading fintech company offering human capital management services, commercial insurance coverage, integrated payment acceptance, and growth tools for businesses across North America. Since its establishment in 2000, Simpay’s commitment to simplicity, quality, and transparency has been the cornerstone of its services.
For more information about Simpay, visit https://www.simpay.net or email Marketing@simpay.net
About Dejavoo, an iPOS Systems company.
Dejavoo is a pioneer in payment technology, providing secure, reliable, and user-friendly payment devices and software solutions that enable small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, and mobile wallets. iPOS Systems is processor agnostic and certified with all major platforms. Dejavoo offers countertop, wireless, and mobile payment terminals that support EMV chip cards, contactless payments, and other advanced payment technologies seamlessly integrated with thousands of POS systems.
For more information about Dejavoo, visit https://www.dejavoosystems.com or email us at sales@dejavoosystems.com
Amit Iris Zenou
Dejavoo, an POS Systems Company
+1 877-358-6797
amitz@dejavoosystems.com
