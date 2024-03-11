Simpay and Dejavoo Renew Their Strategic Business Alliance

From countertop, PIN pad & wireless payment terminals to POS registers, Dejavoo Systems has the perfect solution to your hardware needs. Simpay is Fintech company, providing Human Capital Management services, commercial insurance, integrated payment acceptance, and growth tools for businesses across North America. Visit simpay.net to learn more.

The partnership of these two recognized business solution providers aims to provide merchants with innovative tools to drive sales and increase growth.

Dejavoo’s partnership with Simpay offers merchants a comprehensive suite of essential business tools to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and drive growth.” — Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO of Dejavoo an iPOS Systems company.