Simpay and Dejavoo Renew Their Strategic Business Alliance

From countertop, PIN pad & wireless payment terminals to POS registers, Dejavoo Systems has the perfect solution to your hardware needs.

Simpay is Fintech company, providing Human Capital Management services, commercial insurance, integrated payment acceptance, and growth tools for businesses across North America. Visit simpay.net to learn more.

The partnership of these two recognized business solution providers aims to provide merchants with innovative tools to drive sales and increase growth.

Dejavoo’s partnership with Simpay offers merchants a comprehensive suite of essential business tools to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and drive growth.”
— Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO of Dejavoo an iPOS Systems company.
MINEOLA, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simpay and Dejavoo, an iPOS Systems company, are pleased to announce the renewal of their partnership, reaffirming their commitment to delivering cutting-edge payment and business solutions to empower businesses.

Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO of Dejavoo, an iPOS Systems Company, stated, “As a boutique software developer providing ISOs and ISVs with innovative hardware and software solutions, we share Simpay's dedication to serving businesses with comprehensive business solutions that are affordable, reliable, and backed by top-tier customer support.”

Josh Elsass, Chief Sales Officer at Simpay, added, “Partnering with Dejavoo perfectly aligns with our mission to simplify the lives of business owners. Dejavoo’s cost-effective, customized, and dependable payment solutions, combined with Simpay’s processing and other services, empower business owners to focus on their core operations and drive success.”

About Simpay
Simpay, headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania, is a leading fintech company offering human capital management services, commercial insurance coverage, integrated payment acceptance, and growth tools for businesses across North America. Since its establishment in 2000, Simpay’s commitment to simplicity, quality, and transparency has been the cornerstone of its services.
For more information about Simpay, visit https://www.simpay.net or email Marketing@simpay.net

About Dejavoo, an iPOS Systems company.
Dejavoo is a pioneer in payment technology, providing secure, reliable, and user-friendly payment devices and software solutions that enable small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, and mobile wallets. iPOS Systems is processor agnostic and certified with all major platforms. Dejavoo offers countertop, wireless, and mobile payment terminals that support EMV chip cards, contactless payments, and other advanced payment technologies seamlessly integrated with thousands of POS systems.
For more information about Dejavoo, visit https://www.dejavoosystems.com or email us at sales@dejavoosystems.com

Amit Iris Zenou
Dejavoo, an POS Systems Company
+1 877-358-6797
amitz@dejavoosystems.com
Simpay and Dejavoo Renew Their Strategic Business Alliance

Amit Iris Zenou
Dejavoo, an POS Systems Company
+1 877-358-6797 amitz@dejavoosystems.com
iPOS Systems
1000 Avenida Juan Ponce de Leon
San Juan, 00907
Puerto Rico
+1 877-358-6797
About

iPOS systems is a Fintech payment company partnering with resellers across the globe. Our family of terminals, payment gateway services, and innovative software solutions help facilitate card payments and manage sales.

https://ipossystems.com/

