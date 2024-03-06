Miami-Based North Development Launches Domus FLATS, a New Dimension in Short-Term Rentals
Ricardo Dunin, a pioneer of the condo-hotel concept, brings a revolutionary, hospitality-based approach to short-term rentalsMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As short-term rentals increased in popularity – in no small part due to platforms such as Airbnb, Vrbo, and others – inconsistency and quality control became a problem for travelers. Sometimes, the unit met expectations…many times, they did not.
When North Development’s Ricardo Dunin helped pioneer the condo-hotel concept, the iconic, re-repurposed Mutiny Hotel in Coconut Grove became the standard-bearer of that particular product type.
“Over the years, the condo-hotel concept has actually degraded,” said Dunin. “The hospitality component virtually disappeared, and it has subsequently become an uncertain product.”
To address a clear need in the market, Dunin and his team launched Domus FLATS (Flexible Apartments for Temporary Stays), a short-term rental evolution with its foundation rooted in hospitality.
Utilizing modern technology and efficiencies, the goal of the FLATS model is to eliminate the flaws of the outdated condo-hotel and offer a better alternative to owners of the units – as well as the guests who rent them.
“The FLATS concept versus a traditional condo-hotel can be compared to the taxi model being replaced by Uber and Lyft,” added Dunin. “It is far more efficient and much more cost-effective.”
The first of the Domus FLATS concepts is Domus Brickell Park. Located within the Brickell Business District, the development recently announced that it has converted reservations to contracts, with over 50% of the 171 residential units sold, including its sole commercial space.
The benefits of the FLATS concept are numerous. They include:
• A world-class reservations platform at-par with most hotel companies and airlines, providing owners with the ability to better track their properties, all while affording those who are reserving a room with consistency and ease of use.
• Converting the traditional underutilized lobby into a more user-friendly co-working area with meeting spaces, high-speed internet, an upscale all-day food and beverage experience, and a market – open to guests as well as the general public.
• A proprietary app that allows for reservations, check-in and check-out, access to elevators and guest rooms, requests for services, and much more; in many ways, a better technology than what’s typically offered by major hotel companies.
• Room consistency in designs, features, and furnishings, to ensure comfort and long-term repeat visits since there will be multiple Domus-branded properties.
• Particular attention to bedding, a key focus of hotels. Guests note a comfortable night’s sleep as the most important factor of their stays, and Domus is paying special attention to this amenity.
• Wellness-focused features in all Domus-branded projects, including UV-filtered water in all rooms, as well as filtered air in all common areas.
• Professional housekeeping services and quality-control supervisors, as well as 24-hour valet through an organization with vast luxury hospitality experience.
These services would be overseen by an experienced senior hotel management staff. In order to achieve this level of hospitality excellence, Dunin has partnered with George Cozonis, whose three decades of hospitality experience span major properties such as The Plaza New York, W South Beach, and Sonesta Bayfront, among others.
“George (Cozonis) and I have worked together in prior projects, and I truly cannot think of a more experienced, qualified individual to support the hospitality focus of the Domus brand,” said Dunin. “This individual is literally an industry legend.”
“I am very excited to be part of the launch of this revolutionary new brand,” says Cozonis. “I see Domus blending short-term rentals with substantial hotel amenities. The guests staying in the rooms -- unlike other short-term rental options – will never be on their own. They will have the support of a true, hospitality-trained staff.”
About North Development
North Development was founded by two partners, both with ample knowledge and experience gained from successfully developing innovative projects. Oak Capital is a real estate investment and development company whose founder, Ricardo Dunin, has over 35 years of experience in the U.S., the Caribbean and Brazil. He was responsible for the development of three Ritz-Carlton Residences (Miami Beach, Singer Island and Pompano Beach), the development and brand creation of Le Sereno Hotel in St. Barth, and the development of 12 hotels with Accor in Rio de Janeiro. Edifica, a real estate developer builder and fund manager from Peru with over 18 years of experience and 64 delivered projects, is the foremost developer for investor-driven, short-term-rental-friendly condo projects in the country. Given their very complementary experiences and skill sets, together they bring a wealth of expertise for the creation of a sophisticated brand. North Development’s mission is to develop short-term rental buildings from the ground up that maximize value for investors and create comfortable experiences for guests. With a focus on quality and innovation, North Development aims to set itself apart in the marketplace and become a trusted name in the hospitality industry. Visit www.northdevelopment.com for more information.
