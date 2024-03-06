GLS Announces Expansion of Parcel Delivery Services to and from Europe in 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- GLS, a leading provider of parcel & freight delivery services, is excited to announce its upcoming expansion of parcel delivery services to and from Europe in 2024. Leveraging its extensive network and infrastructure, GLS aims to offer customers seamless and reliable parcel delivery solutions across Europe and North America.
With this expansion, GLS will further strengthen its position as a first, middle, and last-mile carrier, providing customers with end-to-end visibility and reliability throughout the parcel's journey.
"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our parcel delivery services to and from Europe," said Steven Bergan, President at GLS US. "This strategic initiative highlights our commitment to providing customers with unparalleled delivery solutions while reinforcing our position as a leader in the logistics industry."
As GLS prepares to launch its expanded parcel delivery services to and from Europe in 2024, customers can look forward to a new era of convenience, reliability, and efficiency in parcel delivery.
Matthew Brandenburg
Matthew Brandenburg
