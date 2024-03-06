Austin-based Family Attorney Talks Collaborative Divorce in newest Respectful Divorce Podcast Episode
Mary Jones, a family attorney in Austin, recently joined Tim Crouch, host of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, to discuss how a Collaborative Divorce works.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mary Jones, a family attorney in Austin, recently joined Tim Crouch, host of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, to discuss how a Collaborative Divorce works. In this episode, Jones explains what sets Collaborative Divorce apart from traditional litigation, for both practitioners and clients.
When Collaborative Divorce first came to Texas, it instantly caught Jones’ attention. In the episode, Jones recalls her and her peers feeling relieved that there was now a new way to do their jobs without being involved in an adversarial process like litigation. As Jones began practicing Collaborative Law, she saw how clients were able to leave their marriages with their dignity, relationships, and mental health intact.
“It's a method that brings attorneys to a place where they can ethically talk to one another and work together for the benefit of both parties,” said Jones.
Sarah Jones is an attorney with 25 years experience in Family Law and mediation. Her firm is dedicated to helping families navigate their legal and financial issues. From March 4-8, Mary Jones, along with hundreds of divorce professionals, will provide free 30-minute divorce consultations as part of Divorce With Respect Week™ 2024, a growing national initiative to promote Collaborative Divorce as a better way to untie the knot.
To listen to this and all other episodes of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, visit www.therespectfuldivorcepodcast.com. The Respectful Divorce Podcast provides advice from divorce professionals nationwide on better ways to untie the knot.
To learn more about Divorce With Respect Week™, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com
To contact podcast host Tim Crouch, email tim@thecrouchgroup.com.
Timothy Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
email us here