Craig Foster, Academy Award-winning creator of "My Octopus Teacher" to publish book with HarperOne
"Amphibious Soul" by Craig Foster will be published May 14, 2024NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced today that it will publish Amphibious Soul: Finding the Wild in a Tame World by Craig Foster, Academy Award-winning filmmaker of My Octopus Teacher, on May 14, 2024. Judith Curr, President and Publisher of HarperOne Group acquired U.S. and Canadian rights at auction from Rachel Neumann at Idea Architects, including audio and eBook rights, to be edited by Executive Editor, Elizabeth Mitchell.
In this thrilling memoir of a life spent exploring the most incredible places on Earth—from the Great African Seaforest to the crocodile lairs of the Okavango Delta—Craig Foster reveals how we can deepen our connection to the natural world and in the process heal ourselves. He reveals his personal struggles with exhaustion, burnout and depression when the demands of work and life became overwhelming and demonstrates how reconnecting with the natural world and other living beings brought him back to his true nature. Amphibious Soul reveals how we can rediscover what is completely natural to us yet stripped away by modern life, and how enabling profound connections with all living beings helps us to locate our own wild hearts.
When asked about what compelled him to write this book, Foster said, “Storytelling is a key element of wildness and our most powerful tool for change. It is my hope that this story can help readers discover their own wild nature and connection to the heart of life, and in so doing help to regenerate the biodiversity of the planet—the very thing that keeps us all alive”. Foster’s lyrical, riveting Amphibious Soul draws from over 4,000 dives in the ocean over the last 12 years, wisdom from Indigenous teachers, and leading-edge science.
“Amphibious Soul is an inspiring and moving love story we all need right now. A beautifully written meditation on creating a personal relationship with the wild that lives inside us all, Amphibious Soul is a book for everyone and we are thrilled to share Craig’s personal journey with readers,” says Judith Curr. "The world fell in love with Craig and an octopus, and the bond they shared. This story goes deeper and reveals how that bond is available to us all.”
In a unique bonus feature for readers, the book will include a 16-page full color “Tracking Journal” of Foster’s stunning photos and a QR code which will link to 27 specially created short films by the Oscar-winning film maker featuring more Octopus teachings and other lessons from the wild.
Some of the early endorsements for Amphibious Soul are:
“Amphibious Soul is an important book that will transform how we think about being human. Craig Foster’s skilled storytelling reminds us that humans are not separate from the incredible, biological intelligence all around us… It is a book that will inspire hope.” — Jane Goodall
“Craig Foster’s powerful yet tender voice enchants in this meditation on what lies beneath, unexplored and unseen—both under the ocean’s surface, and within our own human nature. A wondrous, entertaining, and thought-provoking read.” — Shelby Van Pelt, New York Times bestselling author of Remarkably Bright Creatures
“Amphibious Soul will change the way you see the ocean, and your relationship to it. [Craig Foster’s] scientific eye and wild mind are truly revelatory. A much-needed book that just might help us save the planet." — Suzanne Simard, New York Times Bestselling Author of Finding the Mother Tree
“This book will guide you to find your own wild heart wherever you might live.” — James Cameron
Craig Foster is one of the world’s leading natural history filmmakers and co-founder of the Sea Change Project. He won the Academy Award for Best Documentary for My Octopus Teacher and has created over 100 films and documentaries in addition to his photography. He lives in South Africa.
Craig Foster will travel the following U.S. cities to discuss Amphibious Soul:
May 16, 2024
Books & Books Coral Gables, FL, in partnership with Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Science
Link: https://www.booksandbooks.com/event/an-evening-with-craig-foster/
May 17, 2024
Books & Books Key West, FL
Link: https://booksandbookskw.com/events/craig-foster/
May 20, 2024
Changing Hands Bookstore at Mesa Arts Center, Mesa AZ
Link: https://www.changinghands.com/event/may2024/craig-foster
May 22, 2024
Bookshop Santa Cruz, in partnership with Seymour Marine Discovery Center and Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
Link: https://www.bookshopsantacruz.com/craig-foster
May 23, 2024
The Commonwealth Club
Link: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/2024-05-23/my-octopus-teachers-craig-foster-finding-wild-tame-world
May 24, 2024
Book Passage Corte Madera, CA
Link: https://www.bookpassage.com/event/craig-foster-amphibious-soul-finding-wild-tame-world-corte-madera-store-online
