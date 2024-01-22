An Essential Companion to the Inspirational Classic and Internationally Bestselling Book “The Alchemist”
Maktub By Paulo Coelho Translated by Margaret Jull Costa
Maktub is not a book offering advice. It is an exchange of experiences.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An essential companion to Paulo Coelho’s inspirational classic and international bestselling fable “The Alchemist,” Maktub (HarperOne; On Sale March 5, 2024; Hardcover), meaning “it is written,” is gathered from a daily column Paulo Coelho wrote of the same name and invites readers on a journey of faith, self-reflection, and transformation. Coelho explains, “Maktub is not a book offering advice. It is an exchange of experiences.”
— Paulo Coelho
Each story offers an illuminated path to see life and the lives of our fellow people around the world in new ways, allowing us to tap into universal truths about our collective and individual humanity. “A man who seeks only the light and hands all his responsibilities to others will never find enlightenment. A man who keeps his eyes fixed only on the sun will end up blind,” as Coelho quotes the master. These wise tales offer the perspectives of talking snakes, old women climbing mountains, disciples querying their masters, Buddha in dialogue, mysterious hermits, and many saints addressing the mysteries of the universe.
Following the path of his previous internationally bestselling works, this thoughtful collection of short, inspirational pieces, introduced in a foreword by the author, will engage seekers of all ages and backgrounds.
About the author:
Paulo Coelho is one of the most influential writers of our time with 30 international bestsellers which have sold over 26 million copies across formats in the U.S. alone. His books are published in more than 170 countries, and he has become one the most influential writers of our time. His large and loyal fan base includes 47 million followers across social media and millions of readers around the world. He is a member of the Brazilian Academy of Letters and a United Nations Messenger of Peace. Paulo is the recipient of 115 international prizes and awards, among them, the Chevalier de l'Ordre National de la Légion d'Honneur (Legion of Honor). Born in Rio de Janeiro in 1947, he soon discovered his vocation for writing. He worked as a director, theater actor, songwriter, and journalist. In 1986, a special meeting led him to make the pilgrimage to Saint James Compostela (in Spain). The Road to Santiago was not only a common pilgrimage but a turning point in his existence. A year later, he wrote The Pilgrimage, an autobiographical novel that is considered the beginning of his literary career. The Alchemist is one of Coelho’s most popular works. He lives in Geneva, Switzerland.
Maktub
By Paulo Coelho and Translated by Margaret Jull Costa
Published by HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers
On sale: March 5, 2024 | $24.99 Hardcover | ISBN: 9780063346543
Also Available as an Audiobook and eBook
