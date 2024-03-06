2024 season setting meetings

Sheridan -

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department welcomes the public to upcoming hunting season setting meetings in the Sheridan Region.



Season setting meetings are held each spring to present proposed license allocations, season length changes and other proposals for the coming fall to hunters and the general public.



The first meetings will be a series of open houses held throughout the region. At these events, Game and Fish game wardens and wildlife biologists will provide information about local herd units and proposed seasons. They will also be available to visit with hunters, landowners and other participants to answer questions and listen to feedback on the proposals.



The open houses will be followed by a final information gathering meeting and formal presentation of regional season proposals.



The initial meetings will be held at the following locations:



Tuesday, March 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. in Kaycee at the Kaycee Branch Library (231 Ritter Ave.)



Wednesday, March 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. in Buffalo at the Johnson County Library (171 N. Adams Ave.)



Thursday, March 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. in Sheridan at the Game and Fish Regional Office (700 Valley View Drive)



Tuesday, March 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. in Gillette at the Campbell County Public Library (2101 S. 4-J Rd.)



Final information gathering meeting:

Wednesday, March 27 at 6 p.m. in Sheridan at the Game and Fish Regional Office (700 Valley View Drive)

Recorded presentations of the proposals for each wildlife biologist district will be available for viewing online on March 20.



In addition to accepting written comments at the meetings, the public is welcome to submit written comments to: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Attn: Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online at http://wgfd.wyo.gov



Written and online comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. on March 29, 2024.



The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Anyone requiring auxiliary aids should contact the Sheridan Game and Fish Office at: 1-307-672-7418. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

- WGFD -