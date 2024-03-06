Divorce Well Knoxville Featured on The Respectful Divorce Podcast

Divorce With Respect Week 2024

Divorce With Respect Week 2024 will run from March 4-8

In this episode, the guests explain their roles in a Collaborative Divorce and how their combined efforts help clients resolve their issues outside of court.

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Melanie Hogg and mental health professional Emily Heird recently joined Tim Crouch, host of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, to discuss the ins and outs of Collaborative Divorce. In this episode, Hogg and Heard explain their respective roles in a Collaborative Divorce and how their combined efforts help clients resolve their issues without going to court.

“The process of leaving people with a resolution is key,” Melanie Hogg said. “I want my clients to avoid going to court for something that could have been avoided earlier.“

The guests weren’t always Collaborative professionals. Heird came across the practice during her time as a child therapist treating children of high conflict divorces. After witnessing the severe emotional toll messy litigation processes had on children, Collaborative Divorce seemed like the best way to protect children of divorce.

Hogg and Heird are members of Divorce Well Knoxville, a group of independent attorneys, mental health specialists, and financial professionals dedicated to raising awareness about Collaborative Divorce as a better way to untie the knot. From March 4-8, both attorneys, along with hundreds of divorce professionals, will provide free 30-minute divorce consultations as part of Divorce With Respect Week™ 2024, a growing national initiative to promote Collaborative Divorce as a better way to untie the knot.

To listen to this and all other episodes of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, visit www.therespectfuldivorcepodcast.com. The Respectful Divorce Podcast provides advice from divorce professionals nationwide on better ways to untie the knot.

To learn more about Divorce With Respect Week™, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

To contact podcast host Tim Crouch, email tim@thecrouchgroup.com.

Timothy Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
email us here

