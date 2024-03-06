Dr. Ronald M. Razmi Releases AI Doctor: The Rise of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare
Dr. Ronald M. Razmi releases his latest book, AI Doctor: The Rise of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare - A Guide for Users, Buyers, Builders, and Investors.
This book is the culmination of years of clinical practice and building digital technologies for healthcare.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Ronald M. Razmi, founder of Zoi Capital and the AI Doctor blog, has released his latest book, AI Doctor: The Rise of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare - A Guide for Users, Buyers, Builders, and Investors.
This comprehensive guide provides a timely and authoritative overview of the current impact and future potential of AI technology in healthcare. With a reader-friendly narrative style, AI Doctor traces the evolution of AI in healthcare, describes methodological breakthroughs, drivers and barriers of its adoption, discusses use cases across clinical medicine, administration and operations, and life sciences, and examines the business models for the entrepreneurs, investors, and customers.
Dr. Razmi, a former cardiologist, McKinsey consultant and CEO of a digital health company leverages his unique perspective to go beyond the hype and explore the realistic applications of artificial intelligence. Drawing on his impressive medical and business background, Dr. Razmi outlines the current state of AI in healthcare, the challenges and opportunities for its adoption, and the business case for this innovative technology.
"This book is the culmination of years of clinical practice and building digital technologies for healthcare," said Dr. Razmi. "My aim is to demystify AI for the healthcare community, showcasing its potential while realistically addressing the challenges ahead. I believe that AI has the power to enhance the quality of care, reduce costs, and make healthcare more accessible to all."
Addressing the potential impact of AI on the clinical practice of medicine, the business of healthcare, and opportunities for investors, AI Doctor: The Rise of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare:
- Discusses what AI is currently doing in healthcare and its direction in the next decade
- Examines the development and challenges for medical algorithms
- Identifies the applications of AI in diagnostics, therapeutics, population health, clinical workflows, administration and operations, discovery and development of new clinical paradigms and more
- Presents timely and relevant information on rapidly expanding generative AI technologies, such as Chat GPT
- Describes the analysis that needs to be made by entrepreneurs and investors as they evaluate building or investing in health AI solutions
- Features a wealth of relatable real-world examples that bring technical concepts to life
- Explains the role of AI in the development of vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics during the COVID-19 pandemic
AI Doctor: The Rise of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare can be purchased on Amazon and all major bookstores. You can learn more about Dr. Razmi at ZoiCapital.com.
About Dr. Ronald M. Razmi
Dr. Ronald M. Razmi is a cardiologist, digital health entrepreneur, and venture capitalist with a passion for leveraging technology to improve healthcare outcomes. As the co-founder and managing director of Zoi Capital and the AI Doctor blog, Dr. Razmi is at the forefront of the digital health revolution, advocating for the responsible and effective use of AI in healthcare.
