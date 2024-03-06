Nanlite & Nanlux introduce the free NANLINK APP 2.0
NANLINK APP 2.0: Light Plots and Vast ImprovementsWHITE PLAINS, NY, U.S., March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanlink, a free mobile app for wirelessly controlling LED fixtures from Nanlite and Nanlux, has just launched version 2.0 which has vast improvements throughout and a new Light Plot feature that allows you to plan, share, and control lights on set.
Visually Driven, Like the People Who Use It
The new user interface has been completely revamped and features more color and whimsy, yet everything that's been added serves to strengthen the ease of use. Learn More on the Nanlite Blog.
Innovative Plots
The new Light Plots feature lets you configure scenes by adding fixtures, modifiers, and props. It can be used to improve communication among the production team so they can quickly understand the specific location of each element. The fixtures on the plot can directly control the actual lighting fixtures on set.
Enhancements Everywhere
The scene creation and group control features from the previous version of NANLINK have been optimized. Meaningful improvements have also been made for quick reconnection if the APP or fixture is restarted.
Start Today
Nanlink 2.0 is available now for iOS and Android. Versions for iPadOS and Android HD (for Android tablets) will be available in Q2. All platforms have the same capabilities. For more information about Nanlink APP 2.0 and its revolutionary features, please visit nanlink.com or check out this blog post from Nanlite US.
Nanlite
Nanlite makes world-class LED lights, modifiers, and accessories with tightly integrated wireless control options that are as useful on your first shoot as they are on the masterpieces of your career. You can learn more about us at NanliteUS.com.
Nanlink
Nanlink is a brand under the Guangdong Nanguang Photo & Video Systems Systems Co., Ltd. With over 30 years of experience in designing and manufacturing professional lighting equipment, Nanguang has developed an extensive range of innovative solutions tailored specifically for the motion picture, photographic, and broadcast entertainment industries. Nanlink is a powerful control system that is specifically designed for professionals in image-related fields.
MACGroup
35 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales, and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation, and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level. For more information, visit MACgroupUS.com
