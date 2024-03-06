Markham Board of Trade Announces Sponsorship for 2024 Breakfast Networking Series
Andy Kovacs, Moments of Truth Insurance Services President with Chris Collucci, Markham Board of Trade President & CEO
Andy Kovacs, President of Moments of Truth Insurance Services presenting at the Markham Board of Trade Breakfast Networking Event
Markham Board of Trade Announces Andy Kovacs – Moments of Truth Insurance Services Corp. Sponsorship for 2024 Breakfast Networking SeriesMARKHAM, ON, CANADA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
The Markham Board of Trade is pleased to announce the continuation of our partnership with distinguished Certified Financial Planner and President of Moments of Truth Insurance Services, Andy Kovacs, for the 2024 monthly Breakfast Networking Series.
This Breakfast series, serves as a cornerstone for fostering business community engagement within Markham, providing a monthly forum for professionals across a spectrum of industries to convene, share strategic insights, discuss business, and build relationships.
Andy Kovacs, a distinguished figure in the financial and insurance business community has expressed his enthusiasm for this continued collaboration. “I am thrilled to partner with the Markham Board of Trade for the 2024 Breakfast Series. This is a unique platform that not only fosters business networking and growth but also strengthens community ties. I look forward to continuing to contribute to our vibrant business community so we can all ‘be okay’ in our critical Moments of Truth.” said Kovacs.
The Markham Board of Trade’s Breakfast Networking Series is a key monthly fixture in the Markham business calendar, inviting business professionals from small to large companies come together to network, share good company, and discuss trends and strategies for business growth.
Chris Collucci, President and CEO of the Markham Board of Trade, expressed his appreciation for Mr. Kovacs’ sponsorship, noting: “We are excited to welcome Andy Kovacs as our sponsor for the 2024 Breakfast Networking Series. Andy’s vision and leadership align perfectly with our mission to support and empower the local business community. His involvement is sure to enrich the experience for all our members and we thank him for his leadership support.”
For more information about the 2024 Breakfast Networking Series and to register for events, please visit www.markhamboard.com
About Andy Kovacs:
Andy’s ensures business owners, and their families are okay in their Moments of Truth – just like his company name! Andy helps eliminate critical income and tax pinch points to provide the essential financial security people want using top-tier, tax-advantaged financial structures. His business crusade over the past 20 years has arranged nearly 200 million dollars of this financial security for our community to protect families, pay off mortgages, provide education, and to guarantee business owners receive the full business “sweat equity” they want and the peace of mind they deserve.
About the Markham Board of Trade:
The Markham Board of Trade is a non-profit organization that represents the interests of businesses in Markham, and the surrounding areas. It provides a platform for networking, advocacy, and business support, helping local businesses thrive, and contribute to the economic growth of the community.
For More Information:
Please contact Selina Martins, Communications & Events Coordinator, Markham Board of Trade. P: (289) 844 3015 E: smartins@markhamboard.com
