Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,902 in the last 365 days.

Markham Board of Trade Announces Sponsorship for 2024 Breakfast Networking Series

Photo of Andy Kovacs, President of Moments of Truth Insurance Services, and Chris Collucci, President & CEO of the Markham Board of Trade, standing side by side in front of a MBT Sponsor banner. Both men are smiling giving a thumbs up and appear engaged,

Andy Kovacs, Moments of Truth Insurance Services President with Chris Collucci, Markham Board of Trade President & CEO

Andy Kovacs, President of Moments of Truth Insurance Services, stands at a podium presenting to an audience at the Markham Board of Trade Breakfast Networking Event. He is gesturing towards a projection screen displaying a presentation slide, with attende

Andy Kovacs, President of Moments of Truth Insurance Services presenting at the Markham Board of Trade Breakfast Networking Event

Andy Kovacs, President of Moments of Truth Insurance Services, stands together with Boriss Drujans of BD Real Estate Team and Lisa Mervin of L.J. Sales, in front of the Moments of Truth Insurance Services company banner at a Breakfast Networking event. Th

Andy Kovacs, President of Moments of Truth Insurance Services at Breakfast Networking event standing with attendees Boriss Drujans, BD Real Estate Team and Lisa Mervin, L.J. Sales in front of the Moments of Truth Insurance Services company banner

Markham Board of Trade Announces Andy Kovacs – Moments of Truth Insurance Services Corp. Sponsorship for 2024 Breakfast Networking Series

MARKHAM, ON, CANADA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Markham Board of Trade is pleased to announce the continuation of our partnership with distinguished Certified Financial Planner and President of Moments of Truth Insurance Services, Andy Kovacs, for the 2024 monthly Breakfast Networking Series.

This Breakfast series, serves as a cornerstone for fostering business community engagement within Markham, providing a monthly forum for professionals across a spectrum of industries to convene, share strategic insights, discuss business, and build relationships.

Andy Kovacs, a distinguished figure in the financial and insurance business community has expressed his enthusiasm for this continued collaboration. “I am thrilled to partner with the Markham Board of Trade for the 2024 Breakfast Series. This is a unique platform that not only fosters business networking and growth but also strengthens community ties. I look forward to continuing to contribute to our vibrant business community so we can all ‘be okay’ in our critical Moments of Truth.” said Kovacs.

The Markham Board of Trade’s Breakfast Networking Series is a key monthly fixture in the Markham business calendar, inviting business professionals from small to large companies come together to network, share good company, and discuss trends and strategies for business growth.

Chris Collucci, President and CEO of the Markham Board of Trade, expressed his appreciation for Mr. Kovacs’ sponsorship, noting: “We are excited to welcome Andy Kovacs as our sponsor for the 2024 Breakfast Networking Series. Andy’s vision and leadership align perfectly with our mission to support and empower the local business community. His involvement is sure to enrich the experience for all our members and we thank him for his leadership support.”

For more information about the 2024 Breakfast Networking Series and to register for events, please visit www.markhamboard.com

-30-

About Andy Kovacs:
Andy’s ensures business owners, and their families are okay in their Moments of Truth – just like his company name! Andy helps eliminate critical income and tax pinch points to provide the essential financial security people want using top-tier, tax-advantaged financial structures. His business crusade over the past 20 years has arranged nearly 200 million dollars of this financial security for our community to protect families, pay off mortgages, provide education, and to guarantee business owners receive the full business “sweat equity” they want and the peace of mind they deserve.

About the Markham Board of Trade:
The Markham Board of Trade is a non-profit organization that represents the interests of businesses in Markham, and the surrounding areas. It provides a platform for networking, advocacy, and business support, helping local businesses thrive, and contribute to the economic growth of the community.

For More Information:
Please contact Selina Martins, Communications & Events Coordinator, Markham Board of Trade. P: (289) 844 3015 E: smartins@markhamboard.com

selina martins
markham board of trade
+1 416-824-8833
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Markham Board of Trade Announces Sponsorship for 2024 Breakfast Networking Series

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more