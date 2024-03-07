Bravas Named as a Lutron Titanium Dealer for 2024

Bravas is one of only two companies in the US to earn the Lutron Titanium Dealer level.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BRAVAS LLC, the nation’s premier provider of smart technology for luxury homes, has been named as a Lutron Titanium Dealer for 2024. Bravas is one of only two companies to earn this distinction, displaying their commitment to providing best-in-class experiences through solutions that are reliable, intuitive, and attractive.Lutron is the leader in architectural lighting, motorized window treatments, and lighting control systems for commercial and residential spaces. The shared commitment to quality and innovation has led to a deep partnership between Bravas and Lutron. Titanium represents the highest tier of Lutron dealers, with only two companies in the US achieving this status.“We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Lutron.” said Josh Teitelman, VP of Operations for Bravas. “Lutron’s history of leadership in redefining the lighting industry mirrors our desire to excel and drive change within the custom integration field. By embracing the same dedication to our principles that Lutron has exhibited throughout their history, we believe we can make our client’s homes the best places to live, work, and play. This award shows our commitment to creating great experiences for our clients by partnering with the best vendors in our industry.”About BRAVAS LLC: BRAVAS LLC is the only nationwide brand focused on providing intuitive technology for the luxury home. In 2023 Bravas completed more than 3000 projects across nearly 40 states. Bravas partners with Architects, Interior Designers, luxury home builders and homeowners who place a premium on excellence.