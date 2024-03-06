Montgomery County Council Seeks Applicants for Public Election Fund Committee

MARYLAND, June 3 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Deadline to apply is Monday, March 25, 2024, at 5 p.m.

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 6, 2024 — The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to serve on the seven-member committee to recommend funding for the Public Election Fund. Applications for the four-year appointments are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2024.

The Committee to Recommend Funding for the Public Election Fund, enacted by Bill 16-14 in 2014, established a committee to provide public campaign financing for candidates running for County elective office. The legislation authorized the Maryland State Board of Elections to administer and enforce the public campaign financing system and provided for penalties for violations of the public campaign financing system. In 2020, the Council enacted Bill 31-20 which renamed the committee to the Public Election Fund Committee, expanded the committee from five members to seven members, and increased the small contributions a candidate could seek matching funds to $250 or less from the Public Election Fund. The Council must appropriate funds for the Public Election Fund as part of the annual County government operating budget.

The Committee is composed of seven County residents appointed by the County Council for a four-year term beginning on May 1 of the first year of the Council's term of office. Each member must be a resident of the County while serving on the Committee. No more than three members may be from the same political party. The term of this committee began on May 1, 2023, and ends on April 30, 2027. Members of the Committee should reflect the diversity of Montgomery County, including a range of races, ethnicities, places of origin, socioeconomic status, age, sex — including gender identity or orientation, religion, religious creed, disability, or other characteristics and geographic location, with emphasis on those who are disproportionately impacted by inequities. The Council must designate the chair and vice-chair.

Committee members must meet as often as necessary to perform their duties without compensation but are eligible for mileage reimbursement and dependent care costs at rates established by the County. The Committee must issue a report to the Council on or before Jan. 30 of each year that identifies the estimated funds necessary to implement the public campaign financing system, recommends an appropriation to the Public Election Fund for the following fiscal year, and the public outreach and education activities undertaken in the prior calendar year.

Cover letter expressing interest, including a resume (no more than 4 pages in length) listing professional and civic experience, home address, telephone number and email address, should be sent via email to Council.Clerk@montgomerycountymd.gov addressed to Council President Friedson, or sent via mail to Council President Friedson, Stella B. Werner Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20850. Application materials must be received by 5 p.m. on March 25, 2024. It is the Council’s policy not to consider applications received after the deadline. After the closing date, Councilmembers will review the applications and select applicants to interview.

Council staff may request a redacted resume to include as part of the information shared with the public. Any interviews held are open to the public and will be televised.

# # #