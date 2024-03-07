Team Ignite Spearheads Collaboration with Select Healthcare Systems in 2024-2025 Executive Fireside Chat Series   

Ignite Coach Ron Mitchell, JD, MBA

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Coach Ron Mitchell, JD, MBA, and Team Ignite are excited to collaborate with select healthcare systems for an executive fireside chat series to transform the industry culture. As a veteran, Mitchell is recognized globally as a leader, visionary, businessman, management consultant, strategist, philanthropist, and entrepreneur.

Team Ignite, a leading global management consulting firm dedicated to sustainability, data and analytics, and organizational transformation, announced the launch of its groundbreaking 2024-2025 Healthcare Systems Executive Fireside Chat Series. This unique program fosters collaboration and creates a forum to share best leadership practices that produce high-performing workforces. Invaluable knowledge is shared amongst renowned healthcare leaders by partnering with a select group of innovative healthcare systems for a series of intimate discussions.

“The Fireside Chat Program is an excellent way to showcase accomplished industry leaders and health care systems that people want to follow,” according to Ignite Coach Ron Mitchell, JD, MBA. “Executives that lead from a lens of transparency and transformation build healthy organizational cultures," said Mona Miliner, MHA, NHA, FACHE, FACMPE, FHFMA, FACHCA.



A Tailored Experience for Transformative Impact

Team Ignite has carefully selected a group of high-performing healthcare systems known for their innovation and commitment to excellence. This diversity fosters cross-functional learning and addresses the most pressing industry issues. The program features three segments:

1. Co-created discussions: The Fireside Chat’s host system ensures that each topic directly addresses unique priorities and challenges.

2. Joint site visits: Gain insider perspectives through visits to innovative facilities and programs within the host system, cultivating practical learning and inspiration.

3. Interactive workshops: Collaborate with peers and industry experts in interactive sessions designed to develop actionable strategies and pave the way for industry-wide progress.

Fireside Chat Process

Ignite Coach Ron Mitchell JD, MBA will engage in live 15-minute conversations with a different executive leader, exploring real-world leadership challenges, best practices, and insights on specific cultural themes such as:

1. Leading through change and uncertainty

2. Transformation during tough times

3. Building a sustainable healthcare system

4. Fostering innovation and continuous improvement

5. Building trust and effective communication

6. How data can be better used to drive results

7. Empowering teams and cultivating high performance

Seeking Innovative Partners

Team Ignite is currently pursuing a select group of healthcare systems representing diverse sizes, specialties, and geographical locations. Ideal candidates will be:

1. High performing: Demonstrating a commitment to innovation and excellence in patient care and outcomes.

2. Collaborative: Open to sharing best practices and learning from others.

3. Forward-thinking: Embracing new ideas and technologies to shape the future of healthcare.

Beyond the Fireside

The partnership extends beyond the Fireside Chats. Team Ignite will provide ongoing support and resources to participating healthcare systems, fostering a lasting collaborative community. This includes:

1. Targeted workshops and training: Tailored to address the specific needs of each system e.g. sustainability support and more.

2. Data-driven insights: Leveraging Team Ignite’s expertise to analyze data and identify areas for improvement.

3. Peer-to-peer networking: Facilitating workforce transformation and ongoing communication and collaboration among participating healthcare systems.

Application Process and Contact Information

Healthcare systems interested in partnering with Team Ignite for the Fireside Chat Series should email Ron@teamignite.us for application details and selection criteria. Applications are reviewed on a rolling admission.

Learn more about our solutions by visiting the following website: https://teamignite.us.