Recruiting for Good Makes a Sweet Public Announcement Rewarding LA Fulfillment

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to help fund and support sweet girl inspired causes.The staffing agency is delivering fulfilling experiences by serving companies, talented professionals and the community too.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good, "Love to prepare girls for life, retain Recruiting for Good to find your next hire today! Sponsor a Girls Design Tomorrow (participant); and help pay for a mom mentor to deliver a personal 1 on 1 meaningful experience!"Delivering Fulfillment in LAA portion of placements will fund meaningful celebrations in the community that inspire fulfillment.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Love to be fulfilled, attend one of our sweet parties (and bring a friend); participate in our meaningful referral program to earn a sponsored experience for your daughter, or relative. And Party for Good! Don't have kids, but love sweet Dining and Shopping Rewards, we've got you covered!"Launching Rewarding LA Fulfillment Love to Celebrate Women Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring Sweet PartiesFriday 1st Sweet 1 hour social party March 8th, 2024 International Women's Day; 5pm to 6pm at John Kelly Chocolates on Montana Avenue.Saturday, March 9th at 9am 'Love Paris, Live in LA;' French Pastry Party at Le Cafe De La Plage 1301 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica.Saturday, March 9th at 2pm Shopping Party at Jane 1607 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica.AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Rewarding LA Fulfillment created and funded by staffing agency, Recruiting for Good. We're serving sweet companies, talented professionals, and members of the community. We generate proceeds to fund meaningful experiences; Girls Design Tomorrow (Preparing Girls for Life).Rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with funded sponsored experiences for daughters/relatives to participate in Girls Design Tomorrow (who will be mentored by sweet moms delivering personalized 1 on 1 expertise to each child).Recruiting for Good funds meaningful and fulfilling celebrations to party for GOOD! People can also participate in referral program to earn sweet rewards (dining and shopping). To learn more visit www.Rewarding.LA Fulfillment!Girls Design Tomorrow is a meaningful mentoring program created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good. Girls who earn a meaningful sponsored experience will have access to sweet mentoring experts that will personally guide them 1 on 1; teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values that prepare them for life. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + PlaySince 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs, a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values and prepare for tomorrow's jobs. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Imagine, your first job was a sweet positive experience. Kids on our gigs learn to earn and love to work...appreciate everything more. We're experts at teaching fulfillment.Finally, something sweet and good in LA...Love to Dine with Girlfriends and Support Girl Causes? Recruiting for Good appreciates participation in our referral program to fund sweet girl inspired causes. We're rewarding generous gift cards to enjoy The Sweetest Restaurants LA to Paris. And exclusive invite for two to LA's Best Wine & Food Festival to Join The Club...Made just for You... visit www.TheRoséSocialClub.com Eat + Drink + Party!

