Messner Reeves LLP Named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 “Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms”

Messner Reeves LLP receives an award from U.S. News & World Report listing it as a best place to work.

We are honored to receive this award, and we share this honor with everyone on our team. Maintaining our positive work environment takes everyone’s dedication, trust, and collaboration.” — Vice President of Human Resources Eleanor Deaton

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Messner Reeves LLP announces being named one of the “Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms” in the 2024 U.S. News & World Report. This achievement recognizes the firm’s exceptional work environment and status as a highly desirable workplace for staff and lawyers.

U.S. News & World Report uses a carefully considered methodology to determine which businesses to list as best places to work. Each employer is rated on core metrics that form the “Employee’s Hierarchy of Needs.” These include quality of pay and benefits; professional development and advancement opportunities; physical and psychological comfort; holistic metrics like belongingness, work-life balance and job flexibility; and company stability. Messner Reeves excels when it comes to each metric.

Messner Reeves LLP began in 1995, and in the decades since the firm has built a diverse practice with an extensive and dedicated client list. Clients are loyal to the firm, as are their employees, many of whom stay with the firm throughout their careers. The firm is fortunate to have law firm members empowered to contribute to the firm’s unique culture. It’s this culture that makes Messner Reeves LLP a leading place to work.

With the “Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms” award, Messner Reeves joins an elite list of leading places to build a long-lasting career in the legal industry, and inclusion is a great honor. Highlighting the firm’s exceptional work environment shows that Messner Reeves is more than just a leading law firm for clients. It’s also a highly desirable place for lawyers to practice law, where all staff are welcomed and encouraged.



