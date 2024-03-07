Submit Release
Magnum Staffing Services, Inc. Signs a 6,567.00K SQ FT at Park One on the Bayou

Boxer Property is excited to announce a lease renewal with Magnum Staffing Services, Inc.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boxer Property is excited to announce a lease renewal with Magnum Staffing Services, Inc. Magnum Staffing Services, Inc. signs a 6,567 SQ FT at Park One on the Bayou, negotiated by Boxer’s Senior Broker, Trey Miller along with Chris Lewis, Managing Principal at Lee & Associates.

For more than 25 years Magnum Staffing Agency in Houston has been a leader in workforce strategy, plan implementation, and talent management. Providing effective ideas, useful information and valued assistance.

Darrel Brown, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer at Magnum Staffing Services commented, “By renewing and expanding our lease we are delighted to be maintaining our partnership with Boxer Property. This exciting development for Magnum, further strengthens our commitment to providing top tier staffing solutions to our growing customer base.”

Park One on the Bayou, located at 2500 East T C Jester. This building has affordable office space that are conveniently close to Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and easy access to Houston’s Heights area.

About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 30 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com

Andy Hilditch
Boxer Property
+1 713-777-7368
