Foothills Colorado Divorce Professionals to join Divorce With Respect Week 2024
Foothills Colorado Divorce Professionals has signed on to participate in Divorce With Respect Week™ 2024, running from March 4-8.COLORADO , UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foothills Colorado Divorce Professionals has signed on to participate in Divorce With Respect Week™2024, running from March 4-8. This week, divorce professionals at FCDP will offer up to three 30-minute free consultations for anyone seeking to better understand the Collaborative process and options for how they might divorce.
Foothills Colorado Divorce Professionals will offer consultations to residents of Colorado. To learn more about Collaborative Divorce or book a consultation, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com. Those outside of Colorado can also visit the Divorce With Respect Week™ website to find a Collaborative professional or group near them.
“Divorce can be incredibly difficult, so it’s imperative people are fully informed about their options,” said Beverly Banfield, a Certified Divorce Financial Advisor and member of FCDP. “Collaborative Divorce allows couples to end their marriage while maintaining their dignity – it gives them the means to start their new lives free of all that baggage and trauma.”
Foothills Colorado Divorce Professionals is an interdisciplinary group of attorneys, mental health professionals, and financial specialists dedicated to helping couples and families divorce respectfully. CCDP is joining Divorce With Respect Week™ as part of a national effort to build awareness of the Collaborative Process as a better way to untie the knot. Visit www.coloradodivorceprofessionals.org for more information about Foothills Colorado Divorce Professionals.
