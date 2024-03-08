Supply & Demand Chain Executive Name Sarah Smith a 2024 Pro to Know
The honor recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for others looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage.
NAPLES, FL, USA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpine Supply Chain Solutions, a boutique consulting firm focused on maximizing supply chain investments, proudly announces Sarah Smith, Senior Director, has been named one of the winners of this year's Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know award. The honor recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage. Smith was recognized in the Lifetime Achievement category.
— Saah Smith, Senior Director, Alpine Supply Chain Solutions
Smith has been impacting change in the supply chain space for over 20 years. As a constant student of evolving technology, she is always exploring the next avenue available for keeping up with industry expectations. Most recently, Smith led an extensive ERP/WMS rollout for a trailer parts manufacturer that spanned 40+ sites. Sarah's visionary leadership and strategic approach were instrumental in orchestrating the successful design, testing, and implementation phases, which were executed seamlessly across 10 waves of work.
"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're innovators, decision-makers, pioneers of change and growth. They've spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Procurement Stars; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management and make the impossible, possible.”
In addition to her professional accomplishments, Smith is deeply committed to nurturing the next generation of supply chain leaders. As a Senior Director at Alpine, she is currently mentoring a team of new recruits. Her main focus is helping them learn ERP and WMS technology and guiding them on how to interact with both executives and end users.
"Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Pros to Know award is a tremendous honor,” said Smith. “I am immensely grateful for the support of my colleagues and mentors who have guided me along this remarkable journey. Here's to continued innovation and success in the ever-evolving landscape of the supply chain industry."
Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s March 2024 issue, which will be distributed at MODEX 2024 and at www.SDCExec.com.
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.
About IRONMARKETS
IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at www.iron.markets.
About Alpine Supply Chain Solutions
Alpine Supply Chain Solutions, based in Naples, FL, are dedicated experts with a commitment to implementing supply chain solutions that offer a measurable ROI. Our core focus lies in optimizing space, equipment, labor, and systems within the four walls of the warehouse to boost productivity, cut costs, and elevate quality. We think out of the box, harness every opportunity to enhance your operations, and push the limits of what can be achieved. To learn more visit: www.AlpineSupplyChain.com.
