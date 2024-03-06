Kingsview Partners Welcomes Wealth Manager Khoa Hoang, MBA, CRPC®

Former Edward Jones Advisor Opens Independent Practice in San Marcos, CA

GRANTS PASS, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsview Partners announced today the addition of their newest Partner | Wealth Manager Khoa Hoang, MBA, CRPC® in San Marcos, California. With over 13 years of experience in the financial field, Khoa Hoang is an experienced professional committed to helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals. He holds an MBA from the University of Phoenix and a CRPC® professional endorsement.

Raised in Omaha, NE, by Vietnamese immigrants, Khoa learned the values of hard work and perseverance from a young age. "Their dedication and commitment to providing for our family shaped my own work ethic, and their example continues to inform all aspects of my personal and professional life."

One of Khoa's greatest strengths is connecting authentically with his clients. He approaches each interaction with empathy, integrity, and professionalism, ensuring a deep understanding of their unique needs and goals. "The key to financial well-being is not just earning more but understanding your vision for the future and making smart decisions with what you have.", says Khoa.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Khoa and his fiancée Zuri share their home with four children. He is a self-proclaimed "super foodie" who loves exploring culinary experiences and enjoys hobbies such as fishing, reading, golfing, and attending concerts.

Kingsview Partners CEO Sean McGillivray welcomed Hoang, saying, "We are excited to have Khoa join our team at Kingsview Partners. His extensive experience and dedication to his clients make him a valuable addition, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact he will make in helping people reach their financial goals."

About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners operates Kingsview Wealth Management, a fee-based Registered Investment Advisor that serves thousands of individual clients across the nation through independent advisor offices. The firm's advisory business is complemented by our full-service insurance agency, Kingsview Trust and Insurance. Kingsview Investment Management, our standalone asset manager, provides investment portfolios to meet various client needs.

Kingsview Wealth Managers have a suite of options that include third-party money managers, insurance carriers, platform providers and custodians. Kingsview Partners maintains custodial relationships with Charles Schwab & Co., Raymond James & Associates and Interactive Brokers.