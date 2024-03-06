City of San Francisco proclaims March 4-8 as Divorce With Respect Week.
This week, Collaborative Practice California is offering free 30-minute divorce consultations for anyone seeking to learn more about the divorce process.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mayor of San Francisco, California has issued a proclamation declaring March 4-8, 2024 to be Divorce With Respect Week™. This week, members of Collaborative Practice California are offering free 30-minute divorce consultations for anyone seeking to learn more about their options for divorce.
“For almost two decades, Collaborative Practice offers families a way to resolve disputes peacefully, respectfully, and privately with the support of a multidisciplinary team of professionals,” the proclamation stated.
When clients choose a Collaborative Divorce, they don’t just receive the help of their individual attorneys – they also work with a divorce financial expert, a mental health professional, and a child specialist for any children involved in the case. With a team of professionals on their side, clients can resolve any uncertainties without going to court and causing lasting emotional damage to them and their families.
Collaborative Practice California is a not-for-profit organization of independent mental health professionals, attorneys, and financial professionals dedicated to assisting San Francisco residents in resolving family disputes through Collaborative Divorce.
“Divorce is never a walk in the park, but a Collaborative Divorce gives clients a sense of dignity and autonomy as they move through those proceedings, which I think everyone would want.,” said Jennifer Napper, attorney and member of Collaborative Practice California. “They just have to know about it, which is why I’m proud to be a part of Divorce With Respect Week.”
To schedule a free divorce consultation with a divorce professional during Divorce With Respect Week™, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com
