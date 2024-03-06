Introducing OneAir AI, a members-only travel platform in India
Since we launched OneAir AI in the US, it’s always been our vision to expand internationally. As a hub for innovation, India is an ideal place for us to launch our first international travel product.”CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneAir, the innovative AI-powered members-only travel app, is excited to announce the launch of its services in India. Starting today, India’s customers will get exclusive access to secret pricing on the best flight and hotel deals globally. This expansion into India marks an important milestone in OneAir AI's journey to revolutionize the flight and hotel industry. With the use of advanced algorithms and machine learning, OneAir AI scans and tracks millions of airfares and hotel data to top destinations globally. When the prices drop, members receive an email and a mobile alert.
— Rahul Ramadoss
OneAir is the only membership of its kind that gives members access to unpublished private rates from 700+ global airlines and 2 million+ top-rated hotel brands worldwide from the moment a member joins.
OneAir will grant access to its app on a rolling basis over the following weeks, reaching full availability in May 2024. Indian residents can join the waitlist today and will be notified when they can sign-up for early access. Everyone who signs up gets a Free 1-Year OneAir Premium Membership, valued at ₹2,199. Plus members can refer their friends and win a ₹1.25 Lakhs Dubai holiday, special rewards, offers, and a lot more. After joining the waitlist, members will get a unique referral link to share with friends and family to move up the queue.
“For too long, Indian travelers have incurred high taxes and fees for flight and hotel bookings. We’re excited to give Indian travelers access to the OneAir experience, remove unnecessary fees, and join our private travel community with thousands of travelers,” said Rahul Ramadoss, CEO of OneAir. “We'll listen to feedback from customers and enhance the localized offering. This is just the beginning for OneAir India and our global ambitions.”
OneAir AI's launch in India comes at a time when the travel industry is slowly recovering from the impact of the pandemic. With the uncertainty surrounding travel and fluctuating prices, OneAir AI's technology provides a much-needed solution for travelers looking for the best deals. Indian customers can now book their flights and hotels with confidence, knowing that they are getting the lowest available prices.
In addition to providing personalized flight and hotel deals to various destinations globally, at the launch, OneAir will offer a number of key features that are tailored to Indian travelers needs:
• Unlock Unpublished Flight Deals:
Exclusive access to discounted private, unpublished airfares from top-rated airlines that are unavailable to the public.
• Unlock Secret Hotel Deals:
Instant access to secret pricing on 2 million+ hotels and resort deals, with discounts of up to 60%.
• Transparent Pricing:
OneAir prices are all-inclusive. No hidden fees or additional costs.
• Ability to track destinations worldwide:
Members can work through their travel bucket list, add their friends and family’s home countries and specify preferred months to travel. We’ll monitor these designations and let the member know when airline prices drop so they can get the deal they have been waiting for.
OneAir AI's expansion into India is a testament to the company's commitment to providing innovative and affordable solutions for travelers worldwide. With its advanced AI technology, OneAir is set to revolutionize the way people travel, making it more accessible and affordable for all. At OneAir AI, We are dedicated to turning every travel dream into a remarkable reality. Join us on this exhilarating journey and unlock extraordinary holidays without breaking the bank.
About OneAir:
OneAir was founded in 2020 on a simple idea: to make travel affordable and inspire the new generation of travelers to see the world for less. An AI-driven travel technology company that sends out personalized travel deal alerts to top destinations worldwide from members' home airports. Designed for the new generation of modern travelers, the app provides members with information they need to get the best deals on flights, hotels and notifies them when airlines offer fares 40% to 90% off average prices. We have direct contracts with multiple airline consolidators, wholesalers, and travel suppliers so that our members can feel confident they are booking the perfect vacation at the best price.
OneAir is an accredited online travel agency. We're accredited by Better Business Bureau (BBB) and International Airlines Travel Agent Network (IATAN).
Rahul Ramadoss
OneAir AI : Travel the world for less
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
OneAir AI: The Idea