Facelift FAQs: Waldorf Plastic Surgeon Answers Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayman R. Hakki, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Waldorf and the Director of Luxxery Boutique, discusses facelift benefits, recovery, and more.WALDORF, MD, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2017, surgeons from the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) reported a 60 percent growth in performing facelift surgeries (1) —an increase that many plastic surgeons predict will continue in 2024. From combating the aging process (or staying ahead of it) to addressing aesthetic changes after significant weight loss, there appears to be an ever-growing interest in facelift surgery, which can lead to more questions regarding the procedure and its transformative effects for aesthetic facial rejuvenation. Today, Dr. Ayman R. Hakki, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Waldorf, answers some of the most frequently asked questions he receives from patients to help those interested in learning about facelift procedures.
With more than three decades of experience in cosmetic surgery, Dr. Hakki first explains that facelift surgery is designed for the improvement of the lower two-thirds of the face. This can be a common misconception and important for patients to understand as they identify their aesthetic concerns and goals. Dr. Hakki elaborates further that facelift surgery is meant to address loose tissue and sagging skin, correct the development of jowls around the jaw, chin, and neck, and reduce or eliminate fine lines, creases, and wrinkles. As such, the primary potential benefits of a facelift can help individuals tighten lower facial skin and musculature and replenish cheeks for a more youthful appearance and well-defined contours. Dr. Hakki adds that many of his patients comment on the benefits of facelift for smoothing signs of aging around the mouth and achieving an overall more rested, vibrant look.
One of the most common questions Dr. Hakki hears from prospective patients is regarding the best age to undergo a facelift. However, he emphasizes that there is typically no “ideal” age for the procedure, as several factors affect how each individual ages, including genetics, lifestyle choices, sun exposure, and medical history. Therefore, rather than focusing on an age, individuals should consider the extent of lax skin/tissue and signs of aging in the lower part of the face. Dr. Hakki recommends choosing a board-certified plastic surgeon with extensive experience as the first step, so they may help to determine if a facelift will be the most beneficial solution and create a treatment plan with realistic expectations based on the patient’s personal aesthetic goals. Additionally, Dr. Hakki shares that individuals may have concerns about appearing “frozen” or “overly tight” after facelift surgery. By selecting a highly skilled surgeon, Dr. Hakki explains, they should have the knowledge and skill to use advanced surgical techniques that will cater to the precise internal structures of the patient without altering the characteristics of the face for the most natural-looking outcome.
As a reference, Dr. Hakki shares that facelift surgery is usually performed as an outpatient procedure under general anesthesia, with incisions placed within the hairline and around the ears. For individuals who may be concerned about noticeable scarring, Dr. Hakki highlights that the discreet locations of these incisions often helps to conceal residual scarring so that evidence of surgery is hardly visible upon healing. Individuals can expect a certain degree of bruising, swelling, and discomfort, but often recover well using prescribed oral medication, proper rest, and by carefully following all post-operative instructions. Although each patient has a unique rate of healing, Dr. Hakki advises that patients typically can resume normal activities and daily routines about two weeks after surgery.
Another question Dr. Hakki often receives is in regards to whether a neck lift should be included as part of a facelift procedure. He explains that, if there are aging neck concerns such as sagging skin, wrinkles, and horizontal neck banding, a neck lift may be included in the treatment plan for a more comprehensive outcome. Furthermore, if there are concerns of hollowed-out facial areas, such as cheeks and temples (especially after rapid or significant weight loss), Dr. Hakki notes that a facial fat transfer may be an excellent complement to a facelift. He says this treatment can restore areas of depleted facial volume by utilizing one’s own fat extracted via liposuction and reinjected to the desired areas of the face to provide a combined lifted and replenished appearance.
Overall, Dr. Hakki reminds prospective facelift patients to find a highly qualified plastic surgeon they trust and with whom they feel comfortable asking questions, as well as confident in the information they provide.
(1) AAFPRS 2023 Member Survey Results: https://www.aafprs.org/Media/Press_Releases/2024_02_01_PressRelease.aspx
About Dr. Ayman R. Hakki
Dr. Ayman R. Hakki believes in the seamless integration of science and artistry to achieve outstanding cosmetic enhancement results. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of prestigious organizations such as the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and The Aesthetic Society® (also known as the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery). Dr. Hakki is the Medical Director of Luxxery Boutique in Waldorf, which offers a comprehensive selection of services, with many procedures performed at the practice’s onsite accredited surgery center. In addition to facelift surgery, Luxxery Boutique’s treatment options include surgical procedures for the breasts, body, and face, as well as non-surgical cosmetic enhancement options. Dr. Hakki is available for interview upon request.
