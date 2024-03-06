InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Fully Adjustable Saw Horse System for Working with Materials of Various Sizes
Calvin S. of Suffolk, VA is the inventor of the Adjustable Saw Horse Shelf, an improved sawhorse with an adjustable hand crank and removable tabletop. By simply turning the handle, the work surface can be manually raised or lowered to align with any size table saw. The Adjustable Sawhorse Shelf is designed with workers’ comfort in mind, easily creating a functional workstation at any desired height for all types of carpentry and construction jobs.
The Adjustable Sawhorse Shelf is similar in size and design to other standard sawhorses on the market, looking much like a hinged shelf on legs that folds out to open. Two of them can be used in conjunction as a pair to create a functional worktop. A sawed off gear with a hand crank is used to extend the legs vertically. The addition of the handle allows the user to raise or lower the height of the tabletop so that it may align with any size table saw. The space-friendly wind-up handle can be tucked inwards towards the tabletop so that it is out of the way when not in use.
Users can simply lift the shelf and place the pin in the slot to raise it. The tabletop itself has a hook and loop attachment on the underside so that it can be adjusted, repositioned, or removed if necessary. It is also covered with a protective fabric to prevent the substrate from getting cut from being scratched. The Adjustable Sawhorse Shelf is a versatile, easy to use piece of equipment that carpenters and construction workers everywhere will benefit from using.
Construction is a major contributor to the U.S. economy. There were more than 919,000 construction establishments in the U.S. in the 1st quarter of 2023, and the industry employs 8.0 million employees and creates nearly $2.1 trillion worth of structures each year. Tools, machinery, and materials used for construction purposes also contribute to this market and offer a vast number of options when working on construction projects.
The construction industry's growth or decline can significantly affect the demand for equipment like adjustable sawhorses. The popularity of DIY projects and home improvement can drive the demand for sawhorses among individuals looking for versatile and portable solutions for various tasks. Manufacturers introducing innovative features, materials, and designs in adjustable sawhorses can influence market trends. Customers often seek products with enhanced durability, stability, and ease of use. The Adjustable Saw Horse Shelf is innovative and offers much-needed versatility in the construction and DIY project sphere.
Calvin filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Adjustable Saw Horse Shelf product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Adjustable Saw Horse Shelf can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
