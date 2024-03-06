InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Chiropractic Machine for Cracking Joints in the Upper Body
EINPresswire.com/ -- Penny Q. of Broken Bow, OK is the creator of the Youth Lifter, a muscle alignment machine designed to crack joints in the shoulders, neck, and back area, alleviating aches and pains associated with tension and stress. The machine features a cuff mechanism designed to lower around the user, inflate to fit them, and then lift them up to crack their joints. The system is comprised of a rectangular base mechanism attached perpendicularly to a vertical shaft system, ending with an inflatable cuff and cushion on the upper end. The cuff is designed to fit around a user’s body and inflate to accommodate their body size.
Users can step on the system and place their upper torso inside the cuff. The user’s back remains against the cushion while the cuff inflates enough to firmly secure around the chest area. The system is then activated to lift the user up, simulating a back cracking motion. Users can have their joints realigned and experience pain relief. A secondary version can feature the same inflatable cuff system. Instead of lifting the user, the floor can lower, and the person remains elevated in the cuff while their joints are cracked. The system offers a way to independently alleviate stress and tension in the upper body without having to visit a gym, chiropractor, personal doctor, and more.
Chiropractic care often involves specific knowledge and training to ensure safety and effectiveness. However, there are a few devices commonly used at home that may complement professional chiropractic care. Products like foam rollers, neck traction devices, inversion tables, and TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation) units are some such devices that are helpful in treating aches and pains in the neck, back, and shoulders. Consumers interested in exploring more comprehensive and innovative products that can crack the neck and spine may be looking for new products like the Youth Lifter.
Penny filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Youth Lifter product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Youth Lifter can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Users can step on the system and place their upper torso inside the cuff. The user’s back remains against the cushion while the cuff inflates enough to firmly secure around the chest area. The system is then activated to lift the user up, simulating a back cracking motion. Users can have their joints realigned and experience pain relief. A secondary version can feature the same inflatable cuff system. Instead of lifting the user, the floor can lower, and the person remains elevated in the cuff while their joints are cracked. The system offers a way to independently alleviate stress and tension in the upper body without having to visit a gym, chiropractor, personal doctor, and more.
Chiropractic care often involves specific knowledge and training to ensure safety and effectiveness. However, there are a few devices commonly used at home that may complement professional chiropractic care. Products like foam rollers, neck traction devices, inversion tables, and TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation) units are some such devices that are helpful in treating aches and pains in the neck, back, and shoulders. Consumers interested in exploring more comprehensive and innovative products that can crack the neck and spine may be looking for new products like the Youth Lifter.
Penny filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Youth Lifter product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Youth Lifter can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com