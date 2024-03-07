Leading CMMS Provider, MaintMaster, Strengthens Bond with Comparesoft and Renews Partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- MaintMaster, a leading provider of CMMS solutions, is revolutionising the way equipment management and maintenance flows are simplified. Their solution, built on the EN Maintenance Standard & supported by the British Standards Institute, not only improves maintenance operations but also provides predictive visibility. With MaintMaster, users can graphically navigate their facilities, departments, and assets, making it effortless to locate and drill down into specific parts for detailed information. This also ensures greater accuracy of data than alternatives that provide on list selection. Users can also make use of MaintMaster’s Planning Boards and Job Visualisation across the plant as a scheduling tool. It is designed to organise maintenance tasks with both the big picture and minute details in mind.
MaintMaster's commitment to excellence shines through its mission to transform the maintenance management landscape.
Their advanced, user-friendly solution serve a wide array of sectors, including manufacturing, and many other heavy industry plant industries such as Environmental Services, Waste Management, and Energy. MaintMaster stands out for its comprehensive CMMS system designed to empower maintenance teams with real-time data and insights. This approach significantly boosts operational efficiency, maximises asset longevity, and promotes adherence to safety and regulatory standards. They uniquely offer an integrated IoT sensor solution for Assets to automate work orders as a single supplier of hardware, software, services, and support. MaintMaster also offer a unique flexibility with no upfront costs for implementation or training.
Comparesoft, renowned for blending artificial intelligence with expert human analysis, offers a streamlined method for businesses to identify the right software solutions. This platform, free from advertisements, is customised to align with distinct business needs. Esteemed clients such as Total, University of Oxford, Siemens, and Hitachi are among the 19,000 organisations that have benefited from Comparesoft's services.
Tom Reames, Sales Director at MaintMaster, commented on the continued partnership, stating, "The collaboration between our team at MaintMaster and Comparesoft has been a fruitful journey, yielding significant benefits. The dynamic interplay of our combined efforts has played a crucial role in reaching out to prospective users, especially those in the early stages of selecting software. This reaffirmation of our alliance with Comparesoft underscores our dedication to continuous growth and development."
Prasanna Kulkarni, the Founder and Product Architect of Comparesoft, commented, "Working with MaintMaster has been a wonderful experience. The robust capabilities and intuitive interface of MaintMaster position it as a great choice for our clients who require comprehensive maintenance management software. We are keen to sustain and enhance our partnership with MaintMaster.
Both Comparesoft and Maintmaster anticipate significant mutual advantages from their continuing partnership.
Comparesoft is backed by Blackfinch Ventures and Mercia Fund.
Prasanna Kulkarni
Comparesoft
