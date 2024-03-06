Pickcel has Introduced a Dual-Purpose Feature, Allowing Users to Transform Their iPads into Dynamic Sales Tools
Pickcel Logo
Retailers using digital signage screen to showcase and promote a sale.
Pickcel, a leading digital signage company, is proud to announce the launch of its dual-purpose feature designed exclusively for iPad users.
Our team extensively researched ways to add value to our retail clients using tablets, particularly iPads. The results have exceeded our expectations, and our clients are delighted.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The retail landscape has witnessed a significant shift towards the integration of tablets, particularly iPads, for a more engaging customer experience. Recognizing this trend, Pickcel's expert team has developed a unique feature that maximizes the utility of iPads for retail stores.
— Basudev Saha, Founder and CTO of Pickcel
This innovative feature enables iPads to function seamlessly as both a digital display in dormant mode and a powerful sales tool when activated, revolutionizing the retail industry's approach to in-store presentations.
Key Highlights of Pickcel's Dual-Purpose iPad Feature:
- Dynamic Digital Signage: When placed on a stand and in ideal mode, the iPad transforms into a vibrant digital display, showcasing promotional content, brand messaging, and eye-catching visuals. This functionality serves as an excellent tool for capturing customer attention in a passive display mode.
- Instant Sales Activation: Upon waking up the screen, the iPad seamlessly transitions into a fully functional sales tool. Retailers can use this feature to engage customers directly, showcasing an extensive range of products, special offers, and personalized recommendations, thereby enhancing the overall shopping experience.
This innovative dual-purpose feature marks a milestone for the digital signage industry, as Pickcel becomes the first company to introduce such a comprehensive solution tailored to the specific needs of retail environments.
Benefits of Pickcel's Dual-Purpose iPad Feature:
- Enhanced Customer Engagement: Seamlessly transition between digital signage and sales tool, capturing customer attention at different stages of their shopping journey.
- Increased Sales Opportunities: Empower retail staff with a versatile tool to showcase products, promotions, and upselling opportunities directly to customers.
- Cost-Effective Digital Signage Solution: Eliminate the need for separate digital signage displays, saving on equipment costs and streamlining in-store communication.
- User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive design allows for easy navigation, ensuring that even non-technical staff can make the most of this powerful feature.
Pickcel's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has led to the creation of this cutting-edge dual-purpose feature, setting a new standard for the digital signage industry.
About Pickcel
Pickcel is a leading provider of innovative digital signage solutions, empowering businesses in industries, such as retail, hospitality & food service, corporate, education, healthcare, and transportation to enhance customer engagement and communication. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge technologies, Pickcel has offices in Bangalore (India) and New York (USA). With an excellent portfolio of more than 5500+ clients, the name is trusted by SMBs and multinational brands alike. JW Marriott, Radisson, Etisalat, Mercedes, Amazon, Decathlon, and NEC, are some of their notable clients. The Pickcel software currently powers 100,000+ screens across 30 countries, making it one of the world's fastest-growing digital signage software companies.
Pickcel Contact
Pickcel Digital Signage
+1 916-659-6965
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube