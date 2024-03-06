Sanctioning Members of the Intellexa Commercial Spyware Consortium

The proliferation and misuse of commercial spyware pose growing security risks to the United States. Foreign actors have misused such spyware to enable human rights abuses and to target dissidents globally for repression and reprisal. The United States is today designating two individuals and five entities associated with the Intellexa Consortium for their role in developing, operating, and distributing commercial spyware technology misused to target Americans, including U.S. Government officials, journalists, and policy experts.