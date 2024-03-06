Sanctioning Members of the Intellexa Commercial Spyware Consortium
The proliferation and misuse of commercial spyware pose growing security risks to the United States. Foreign actors have misused such spyware to enable human rights abuses and to target dissidents globally for repression and reprisal. The United States is today designating two individuals and five entities associated with the Intellexa Consortium for their role in developing, operating, and distributing commercial spyware technology misused to target Americans, including U.S. Government officials, journalists, and policy experts.
Today’s designations aim to discourage the misuse of surveillance tools and reflect U.S. Government efforts to establish clear guardrails for the responsible development and use of these technologies aligned with the protection of human rights and democratic values around the world.