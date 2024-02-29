PD-SEOUL-FY24-01: U.S. Embassy Seoul PD Small Grants Program

This notice is subject to availability of funding.

A. PROGRAM DESCRIPTION

The U.S. Embassy Seoul Public Diplomacy Section (PD) of the U.S. Department of State announces an open competition for organizations to submit applications for carrying out programs under the Public Diplomacy Small Grants Program. This Notice of Funding Opportunity will support projects broadly linked to the theme of the 2024 Summit for Democracy, “Democracy for Future Generations,” hosted this year by the Republic of Korea’s (ROK).

The Summit for Democracy is a global initiative that highlights the critical role of democracy, transparency, and inclusivity in tackling the world’s most pressing challenges. Launched by the United States in December 2021, these summits gather world leaders, civil society, and the private sector to fortify democratic governance, uphold human rights, and combat corruption. This initiative emphasizes the importance of youth engagement and the systematic inclusion of civil society in the democratic process, aiming to foster international collaboration to ensure a prosperous, stable future for all.

Purpose of Small Grants Competition: In support of the 3rd Summit for Democracy’s goal of safeguarding democracy for future generations, Seoul’s Public Diplomacy Section invites organizations and individuals to submit proposals for programs that strengthen civic participation and inclusion, build connections between democratic stakeholders in the United States, ROK and the broader Indo-Pacific region, and promote our shared values of inclusive democracy.

Successful proposals must include an American element or connection with American experts, organizations, or institutions in a field that will promote increased understanding of U.S. policies and perspectives. Proposals may include requests for international travel and related costs of experts, speakers, and key individuals in support of broader activities. However, participant exchanges should not be the exclusive program activity.

Embassy Seoul strongly encourages proposals that include substantial outreach in areas outside of the Seoul Metropolitan region. Embassy Seoul also strongly encourages programs that increase Korean understanding and support for safeguarding democracy and shared values in the broader Indo-Pacific Region. Program activities should take place primarily in the Republic of Korea. Programs in the United States and/or third countries will only be considered with extremely strong justification, including virtual components and cost sharing (including but not limited to travel expenses and in-kind contributions.)

PD Small Grants Program priorities include, but are not limited to:

Academic and professional lectures, seminars and speaker programs;

Professional and academic exchanges and programs;

Public awareness campaigns through traditional and/or social media;

Youth leadership development exchanges and programs;

Capacity building programs for grassroots civil society groups;

Program Area 1) Civic Participation and Human Rights

Campaigns that raise awareness of issues related to the promotion and protection of human rights, social inclusion, and civic participation – both domestically and internationally. We will also consider capacity building projects between organizations in the United States and Republic of Korea to develop key competencies such as defining mission statements, fundraising, managing finances, promoting effective advocacy and civic engagement, launching impactful public awareness campaigns, monitoring and evaluation of programming, and other skills as appropriate.

Participants and Audiences:

Participants should reflect the United States government’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, equity, and accessibility

Participants can range from high school and university-aged youth to established professionals who are active in civil society groups focused on the following areas:

LGBQTI+ or other gender minority rights

Disability rights and accessibility

Human rights (global or domestic)

Support for DPRK escapee communities

Women’s economic empowerment

Mitigating gender conflict or providing support for victims of gender-based violence

Religious diversity and interfaith understanding

Support for other marginalized communities

Environmental protection, sustainability, and climate change

Program Area 2) Technology’s Impact on Democracy

Programs that encourage meaningful discussions about how emerging technologies affect the democratic process. This may include programs such as those related to identifying and countering foreign state information manipulation, the impact of AI on the democratic or policy-making process, and the development and deployment of technologies to increase civic participation and access.

Participants and Audiences:

Participants should reflect the United States government’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, equity, and accessibility

Emerging youth (aged 18-29) activists, civil society organization representatives, and students working on issues related to technology and civic engagement.

Established professionals from the Republic of Korea and United States with academic expertise and/or careers related to issues involving the development and deployment of emerging technologies and how they affect the democratic process.

Program Area 3) Cross-Border Civic Engagement

Programs that build cross-border ties between ROK and American civil society groups, students, academics, and social entrepreneurs working on issues of social inclusion and civic engagement, particularly those living in Japan, ASEAN, and/or the Pacific Island Nations. Issues can include, but are not limited to, youth civic participation and leadership, human rights and democracy, social inclusion for marginalized groups, development assistance coordination, social entrepreneurship, and women’s economic empowerment.

While justifications to fund limited activities in the United States or third countries may be considered , programs outside of the ROK must have extremely strong justification, including virtual components and have cost-sharing in order to be considered. Alternatively, eligible program activities may be focused on increasing Korean understanding and civic engagement with these countries without significant travel.

Participants and Audiences:

Participants should reflect the United States government’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, equity, and accessibility

Youth members of civil society groups and academia

Key influencers, including but not limited to journalists, civil society leaders, academics, regulators, legislative aides, and members of regional governments