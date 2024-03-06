CookinGenie Personal Chef Services Now Available in Florida
EINPresswire.com/ -- CookinGenie, the leading online marketplace connecting local personal chefs with households, is excited to announce its expansion into Florida. Following its successful operations in Ohio and Kentucky, this move marks CookinGenie's commitment to bringing convenient private chef services to even more communities.
After thriving in the Ohio cities of Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus, as well as expanding into Kentucky, CookinGenie is now poised for further growth in Florida. With Miami as the first stop, CookinGenie is gearing up to extend its reach to the cities of Tampa and Orlando, bringing its convenient and innovative personal chef services to more households in the state.
The private chef industry has been booming, with more people seeking personalized culinary experiences. CookinGenie has been at the forefront of this trend, empowering local chefs and simplifying the process of hiring a personal chef.
With its launch in Miami, Tampa, and Orlando, CookinGenie aims to support the vibrant culinary scene while boosting the local economy. By providing a platform for chefs to showcase their talents and connect with customers, CookinGenie is not only enhancing the dining experience but also fostering culinary entrepreneurship within the local chef community.
Customers in Florida can now easily hire talented personal chefs through CookinGenie's user-friendly platform. From intimate gatherings to special occasions, CookinGenie takes care of all the kitchen chores, allowing hosts to enjoy their event without the stress of cooking and cleaning.
CookinGenie offers a diverse range of cuisines, catering to various tastes and dietary preferences. Whether it's American classics, Mediterranean delights, or Asian fusion, customers can find the perfect chef to create a memorable dining experience.
"We're thrilled to bring CookinGenie to Florida and provide residents with access to top-notch personal chefs," says Sabah Drabu, CEO and Co-Founder of CookinGenie. "Our mission is to support local talent and make hiring a personal chef as easy as possible. Miami's vibrant food culture makes it the perfect location to start our expansion."
Executive Chef George Zappas shares the excitement, stating, "Florida is known for its diverse culinary scene, and we're excited to be a part of it. This expansion allows us to showcase the incredible talent of our chefs and deliver exceptional dining experiences to residents of Florida."
CookinGenie's expansion underscores its commitment to revolutionizing the private chef-for-hire market nationwide. With its user-friendly platform and dedication to supporting local talent, CookinGenie is set to redefine how people experience dining at home.


