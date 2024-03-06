Submit Release
Exemplifi Secures CMAS Certification to Streamline Procurement for California State Agencies

Exemplifi logo and text

This certification not only underscores our proven expertise in working with government bodies but also positions us advantageously as a dedicated service provider to the government sector”
— Vinod Pabba
PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exemplifi is thrilled to announce its designation as a California Multiple Awards Schedules (CMAS) contract holder, awarded by the California Department of General Services (DGS). This prestigious status enables Exemplifi to offer a broad spectrum of IT and non-IT products and services to California state agencies, significantly simplifying their procurement processes. The CMAS program is designed to streamline and economize the procurement experience, reducing both complexity and costs for state agencies and suppliers alike.

Achieving CMAS certification is a rigorous process, reflecting Exemplifi's commitment to excellence and its capability to meet the demanding requirements of state government projects. This certification facilitates a smoother, more efficient pathway for Exemplifi to deliver innovative website solutions to California's state government entities, enhancing their digital presence and accessibility.

Vinod Pabba, the founder of Exemplifi, expressed his enthusiasm about the CMAS certification, emphasizing its importance in refining procurement operations and enabling the company to provide state-of-the-art web development services to California's local and state government agencies. "This certification not only underscores our proven expertise in working with government bodies but also positions us advantageously as a dedicated service provider to the government sector," Pabba noted.

The CMAS certification marks a significant milestone for Exemplifi, underscoring its dedication to supporting California's state agencies through streamlined procurement processes and the delivery of exceptional web development services.

About Exemplifi
Exemplifi creates enterprise level websites that effectively achieve an organization's digital goals.. Our expertise lies in top-tier digital experience platforms and we have a proven record of working in numerous notable state government projects. Highly skilled in utilizing advanced content management solutions, our teams prioritize strong website engineering standards, DevOps, and WebOps practices. This emphasis leads to enhanced uptime, security, SEO quality, performance, and adherence to accessibility standards.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, U.S. Politics


