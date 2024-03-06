Submit Release
Ms Xiaoyan Qian takes up post as ILO director for Thailand, Cambodia and Lao People’s Democratic Republic

BANGKOK (ILO News) - Ms Xiaoyan Qian has assumed her duties as Director of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Decent Work Technical Support Team for East and South-East Asia and the Pacific and Country Office for Thailand, Cambodia and Lao People’s Democratic Republic, with effect from 1 March 2024. She is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

Prior to joining the ILO, Ms Qian worked for some 28 years in the public sector in China, mostly with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, in various high-level capacities. She spent over five years as Labour Attaché at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America and has also dealt with international development cooperation, policy development and social protection.

A national of China, Ms Qian has a doctorate degree in law focussing on legal frameworks for international migration. She also holds a master’s degree in economics, post-graduate diplomas in public administration and in politics, and a bachelor’s degree in law.

The ILO Country Office for Thailand, Cambodia and Lao People’s Democratic Republic oversees ILO’s work and partnership with those countries including some 40 cooperation initiatives. The ILO Decent Work Technical Support Team for East and South-East Asia and the Pacific provides technical support to ILO Country Offices and assists governments, employers' and workers' organizations in their efforts to promote decent work.

