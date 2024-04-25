Exemplifi has been awarded multiple contracts to design five websites for the state of Alaska
EINPresswire.com/ -- Exemplifi has been chosen by the State of Alaska to help modernize and design five of their state level departmental websites. These departments include the Alaska State Council on Arts, Alaska State Archives, Alaska Department of Education & Early Development, Alaska Museums and Alaska State Library. These websites are designed to help users access a broad range of information about the state and provide visitors with a seamless experience to learn more about the state.
After undergoing a rigorous and lengthy screening process that lasted over several months, Exemplifi emerged as the top choice among several leading firms to fulfill the state's needs. Exemplifi has five star ratings on multiple channel partners like clutch, G2 and Procurated. They have earned the Web Excellence Award multiple times for their website design work and have provided extensive service across multiple cities, states and counties in the US.
Vinod Pabba, Founder of Exemplifi, stated, "Given our experience in building and redesigning websites for the government sector we already had a very strong grasp of their needs. We understood they wanted features like top-notch security , reliable uptime, accessibility compliance and timely technical support." He added that many of these websites run up to thousands of pages and it is very challenging to find a company like ours, that possesses both the technical skills and domain expertise to pull it off. We are very happy that the State of Alaska chose us for this project and we are confident of a successful outcome.
About Exemplifi
Exemplifi creates enterprise level websites that effectively achieve an organization's digital goals.. Our expertise lies in top-tier digital experience platforms and we have a proven record of working in numerous notable state government projects. Highly skilled in utilizing advanced content management solutions, our teams prioritize strong website engineering standards, DevOps, and WebOps practices. This emphasis leads to enhanced uptime, security, SEO quality, performance, and adherence to accessibility standards.
Ashwin Thapliyal
