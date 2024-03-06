Night Hotels partners with Simplotel, hits 200 monthly room nights in direct bookings within three months of onboarding
The global chain of 5-star hotels hit 8% of total occupancy in direct bookings with Simplotel Hotel E-commerce & Simplotel Digital Marketing.
Our previous booking engine (BE) was complicated to use. Simplotel's CMS & BE is powerful yet simple. Their support is also consistent & very proactive. This helped us drive phenomenal growth.”BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simplotel, a leading SaaS company offering hotel ecommerce solutions, today announced that Night Hotels has seen its direct bookings hit 8% of its total occupancy. The global chain of five-star hotels leveraged Simplotel Hotel E-commerce (comprising Website Design & Booking Engine) & Simplotel Digital Marketing to drive this growth.
— Matthieu Reynaud, General Manager of Night Hotel Bangkok
Matthieu Reynaud, General Manager of Night Hotel Bangkok said, “We first let Simplotel design our website, after witnessing a tremendous growth in direct bookings with Night Hotel Broadway in New York City. We loved the user interface, designs and content — which showcased our brand well. We then onboarded the Simplotel Booking Engine. Honestly, the backend of the booking engine is powerful yet simple to use. We leveraged its features to drive more direct bookings with customisable rate plans and promotions.”
Within three months of onboarding Simplotel, Night Hotels scaled 200 monthly room nights, which was their highest since they started operations. “Our previous booking engine was quite complicated to use. Their support was not consistent and everything had to be configured by our team. With Simplotel, the support is consistent and I would even go on to say over-proactive. We get constant feedback on our promotions, rate plans, SEO and various other concerns that have helped us hit phenomenal numbers. If there’s an issue, we get responses instantly via WhatsApp, email or call,” added Matthieu.
“We are happy to see both Night Hotel Bangkok & Night Hotel Broadway leverage our technology to grow their direct room nights. These numbers validate our mission of simplifying the lives of hoteliers across the globe. For 2024, we are aiming to set new milestones for both the properties,” said Tarun Goyal, Founder & CEO of Simplotel.
About Night Hotel Broadway (New York City):
Night Hotel Broadway is located on Manhattan's Upper West Side, which provides easy access to popular attractions such as Times Square, Rockefeller Center, the Empire State Building, Lincoln Center, and more via subway.
To know more, please visit: https://www.nighthotelbroadway.com/
About Night Hotel Bangkok:
Located in the heart of Thailand’s capital, Night Hotel Bangkok is a five-star hotel that offers eight categories of 195 stylishly-designed rooms and suites to its guests. Just a stone's throw away from the BTS Skytrain, MRT Subway, Shopping Mall Terminal 21 & Korean Town, the hotel is also the perfect gateway to Bangkok’s nightlife and night markets.
To know more, please visit: https://www.nighthotels.com/
About Simplotel:
Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel’s mission is to simplify the lives of hoteliers across the globe. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Simplotel’s vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps simplify operations, drive more business and improve guest satisfaction. Simplotel offers the following solutions: Simplotel Hotel Website Builder, Simplotel Booking Engine, Simplotel
Reservation Desk, Simplotel Guest Connect (Email Marketing) and Simplotel Digital Marketing respectively. Our products are easy-to-use and completely cloud-based.
Founded in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers everyday. Today, Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across 26 countries.
To learn more, please visit https://www.simplotel.com/ or mail hello@simplotel.com.
Tarun Goyal
Simplotel
+91 80 4812 4881
hello@simplotel.com
