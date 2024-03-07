Mercer | Mettl and Bruno's Barbers' employee upskilling initiative sets the tone for superior customer experience
MANILA, PHILIPPINES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mercer | Mettl, a world leading talent measurement capability of Mercer, has partnered with Bruno's Barbers, the country’s largest barbershop chain with close to 70 stores across the country, to launch an innovative upskilling initiative to enable their customer-facing staff provide a superior experience to all customers.
By investing in their employees' skill enhancement, Bruno's Barbers aims to provide an exceptional customer experience and maintain its position as a leader in the industry.
This level one upskilling project, which had a 4-month long cycle, aimed to assess the existing job-focused skills of Bruno’s Barber’s front desk officers and branch managers, and provide them with personalized training and development plans. Mercer | Mettl team helped Bruno’s Barbers identify the core competencies required for customer-facing roles and crafted development plans to build proficiency in key skills like customer orientation, communication skills, people management skills and more.
Around 54% of all consumers globally say they have higher customer service expectations than they did just one year ago. By offering a comprehensive development plan, the initiative aims to empower employees with the latest industry knowledge and service excellence required to deliver unmatched customer experience.
Marco Pascual, President of Bruno's Barbers, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "At Bruno's Barbers, we believe in investing in our employees' growth and development. This upskilling initiative with Mercer | Mettl aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing superior workforce experience. By equipping our employees with the necessary skills, we are ensuring that they can deliver exceptional service to our valued customers."
Sean Darilay, Career Talent Solutions Business Leader at Mercer, emphasized the significance of upskilling in today's competitive landscape. He stated, "Upskilling has become a critical component for organizations to stay ahead in the rapidly changing business environment. We are thrilled to partner with Bruno's Barbers to create a tailored upskilling program that will not only enhance the skills of their workforce but also contribute to their overall professional growth and job satisfaction leading to superior customer experience."
The Mercer | Mettl and Bruno's Barbers' upskilling initiative sets a new benchmark for wellness industry , demonstrating a commitment to continuous learning and development. By investing in their employees' skill enhancement, Bruno's Barbers aims to provide an exceptional customer experience and maintain its position as a leader in the industry.
To know more about Bruno’s Barbers, check out their website.
About Mercer | Mettl:
Mercer | Mettl is a renowned global talent measurement capability of Mercer. Mercer is the largest HR consulting company worldwide and a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan. Mercer | Mettl, world’s largest online assessment platform, has partnered with 6000+ corporates, 31 sector skill councils and government departments, and 500+ educational institutions across 100+ countries. It enables organizations to build winning teams by making credible people decisions across two key areas — talent acquisition and development.
Mercer | Mettl’s research-backed assessments, efficient cloud platform, and in-depth analytics help them deliver transformative results for their clients and employees. The company creates customized assessments across the employee lifecycle, including pre-hiring screening, candidate skills assessment, training, and development programs for employees and students, certification exams, contests and beyond.
Niyaatii Swami
Mercer | Mettl
+91 98183 48971
email us here