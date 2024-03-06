The White Ribbon Project is Coming to the Chicago Area On Thursday, March 14
The White Ribbon Project founders Heidi and Pierre Onda will be hosting a public White Ribbon “build” for volunteers to create lung cancer awareness ribbonsLOMBARD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone with lungs can get lung cancer. Be part changing the lung cancer story.
Radonova, Inc. in Lombard, Illinois will host a public White Ribbon “Build" along with The White Ribbon Project founders Heidi Nafman-Onda and Dr. Pierre Onda. Volunteers, lung cancer survivors, and lung cancer advocates will create lung cancer awareness ribbons to be distributed in the Chicago area and suburbs.
Date: Thursday, March 14, 2024
Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Location: Office of Radonova, Inc. 1 East 22nd Street, Suite 200, Lombard, IL (2nd floor of Imperial Place building)
Contact: Zan Jones (214) 536.6666, mobile or zan.jones@radonova.com
Visual and photo opportunities: Volunteers painting, sanding, labeling, and signing white ribbons. Lung cancer survivor stories. The Radon Man Super Hero is attending.
Heidi Nafman-Onda was a 55-year-old, healthy, active, never-smoker, married with family, fitness trainer who was shocked when her doctor told her she had inoperable Stage 3 lung cancer. She was told the prognosis was not good, she had 4-6 months, and she needed to get her affairs in order.
Through treatment she now has no evidence of disease and has spent the last 5 years trying to end the stigma around lung cancer. It began with her husband Pierre making her a large white ribbon out of wood to hang on their front door. Since then, these ribbons have become symbols in all 50 states and over 30 countries.
Lung cancer is the #1 cause of cancer deaths in the United States. It kills more people than breast, colon, and prostate combined. The White Ribbon Project is working to change the stigma and shame around lung cancer. There is a belief that those living with lung cancer are responsible for their disease or that people with lung cancer are fighting a losing battle.
Radon is the #1 cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked. Radonova is the global leader in radon measurement and will be providing radon test kits to all volunteers.
The White Ribbon Project is a 501 (c)(3) dedicated to promoting awareness about lung cancer by changing the public perception of the disease.
