Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 3.5.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has asked Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth to serve as advisor on the Administration’s water priorities and to lead implementation of key water projects to achieve the Governor’s Water Supply Strategy – Adapting to a Hotter, Drier Future, including modernizing California’s water conveyance infrastructure, executing Agreements to Support Healthy Rivers and Landscapes, and stabilizing Colorado River supplies. She will continue to serve as Director of the Department of Water Resources in addition to this leadership role for the Governor.

The Governor also announced the following appointments:

Thomas Gibson, of West Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of Water Resources, where he has served as Chief Counsel since 2021. He held multiple positions at the California Natural Resources Agency from 2014 to 2020, including Deputy Secretary, Special Counsel for Water, Undersecretary, and General Counsel. Gibson held multiple positions at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife from 2007 to 2014, including General Counsel and Assistant Chief Counsel. He held several roles at Best, Best, & Krieger LLP from 2002 to 2008, including Partner and Associate. Gibson was an Associate at Hyman, Phelps & McNamara PC from 1999 to 2002 and at Kronick, Moskovitz, Tiedemann & Girard PC from 1997 to 1999. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Northwestern School of Law of Lewis & Clark College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $209,712. Gibson is registered without party preference.

Ann Carroll, of Davis, has been appointed Chief Counsel at the California Department of Water Resources, where she has served as Deputy General Counsel since 2019 and was Acting General Counsel in 2021. Carroll held several roles at the California Department of Toxic Substances Control from 2012 to 2019, including Assistant Chief Counsel and Senior Staff Counsel. She was Staff Counsel at the State Water Resources Control Board from 2009 to 2012. Carroll held several roles at the California District Attorneys Association from 2006 to 2009, including Circuit Prosecutor and Research Attorney. She is a member of the North Davis Elementary Parent Teacher Association and the Davis Odd Fellows. Carroll earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications and a Bachelor of Science degree in Molecular and Cellular Biology from the University of Arizona. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Santa Clara University School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $209,712. Carroll is a Democrat.

Gayle Miller, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Delta Stewardship Council. Miller has been Senior Counselor on Infrastructure and Clean Energy Finance for the Governor since 2022 and Chief Deputy Director of Policy at the California Department of Finance since 2019. She was Senior Policy Advisor at the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration from 2018 to 2019. Miller was Deputy Controller, Director of Policy in the Office of the State Controller from 2017 to 2018. She served as a Principal Consultant in the Office of the State Senate President pro Tempore from 2016 to 2018. Miller held several positions in the California State Senate, including Consultant in the Office of Research from 2014 to 2016, Staff Director for the Governance and Finance Committee from 2006 to 2014 and Principal Consultant at the Revenue and Taxation Committee from 2001 to 2005. She was Director of Government Affairs at Anthem Blue Cross from 2005 to 2006, Legislative Director in the Office of State Assemblymember Alan Lowenthal from 1999 to 2001 and a Legislative Aid and Assembly Fellow in the Office of State Assemblymember Tom Torlakson from 1997 to 1999. Miller earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California, Berkeley and a Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $55,738. Miller is Democrat.

Daniel Zingale, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the Delta Stewardship Council, where he has served since 2020. Zingale has been a part-time Strategic Advisor at Sacramento Advocates Inc. since 2022. He was Senior Advisor for Strategy and Communications in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom from 2019 to 2020. Zingale was Senior Vice President at the California Endowment from 2010 to 2019. He held several roles in the Office of Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger from 2005 to 2010, including Senior Advisor and Chief of Staff to First Lady Maria Shriver. Zingale served on the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board from 2003 to 2005. He served as Cabinet Secretary in the Office of Governor Gray Davis in 2003. Zingale was Executive Director for AIDS Action from 1996 to 1997. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley and a Master of Public Administration degree from Harvard University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $55,738. Zingale is a Democrat.

Jamie Callahan, of Sacramento, has been appointed Senior Counselor on Infrastructure in the Office of the Governor. Callahan also serves as Deputy Chief of Staff in the Office of the Governor. She was Chief of Staff and Policy Advisor to the Chair for the California Air Resources Board from 2021 to 2023. Callahan was Deputy Cabinet Secretary in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom from 2019 to 2021. She served as Chief Executive Officer of the 2018 Global Climate Action Summit. Callahan was Director of External and International Affairs for the Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. from 2015 to 2019, where she served in various roles from 2011 to 2015. Callahan earned a Master of Public Policy degree from the George Mason University School of Policy and Government. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $228,492. Callahan is a Democrat.

Michele Perrault, of Plumas Lake, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director of Policy at the California Department of Finance, where she has served as Deputy Director of Legislation since 2022. She was Executive Director of Communications at the Roseville City School District from 2021 to 2022. Perrault was Director of the Administrative Services Division at the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing from 2015 to 2021. She was Advocacy and Communications Director at the California State University Chancellor’s Office from 2005 to 2016. Perrault earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $226,212. Perrault is a Democrat.

