Axios has expanded into the private security world with the creation of Axios Security Group!
Axios Investigations Firm, a brand name in private investigations has launched the Axios Security Group (ASG)! ASG specializes in physical and cyber security.
We are very excited about the launch of Axios Security Group. We have been planning on this expansion for years. We had all the security resources. We just needed a way to put them all together.”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axios Investigations Firm has become a well-known national and international brand in private investigations. Now the company has expanded into physical and cyber security with offerings such as executive and personal protection, corporate bug sweeping, cyber security, and physical security consultation services.
— Axios Security Group CEO
According to their website, Axios Security Group's physical security services range from on-site personal security to cutting-edge surveillance technologies,, cybersecurity experts provide robust digital defenses, including threat detection and incident response. Axios Security Group collaborates closely with each client to ensure our solutions align with their unique needs, industry regulations, and budgetary constraints.
Axios Security Group is a veteran-owned and operated Investigations and Security Consulting Agency. The company is comprised of some of the best Investigators, Intelligence Analysts, Corporate Researchers, and Protection Specialists in the industry. Our network consists of Special Operations Veterans, FBI, CIA, Deputy Sheriffs, SWAT, and research specialists.
The company operates both globally and nationally throughout the United States. According to the company representative we spoke with. They stated that there has been a mass influx of security concerns all over the world. The company was created to address and create strategies on how to overcome these concerns. Since the team is comprised of Special Operations veterans they have the capabilities to adapt and overcome many of the obstacles most companies face.
