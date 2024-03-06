AngeLink Celebrates International Women’s Day by Partnering with the Association of Women’s Business Centers
AWBC, the leading resource for igniting the economic power of women’s entrepreneurship, and AngeLink have teamed up to help women succeed as business owners.
AngeLink is thrilled to partner with AWBC to provide hope to women by counseling and training those who launch an AngeLink crowdfunding campaign to fund their small business.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AngeLink, the woman-led social crowdfunding platform designed to empower female-forward missions and underserved communities via AI-driven technology, is proud to announce their partnership with the Association of Women’s Business Centers (AWBC).
AWBC, established in 1998, is a national non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to advancing the economic impact of women's entrepreneurship. AWBC plays a pivotal role in offering capital opportunities, counseling, and training to socially and economically disadvantaged individuals looking to start or grow their business with 150 women’s business center locations throughout the United States and its territories serving over 100,000 entrepreneurs each year.
AWBC, the leading national voice and resource for igniting the economic power of women’s entrepreneurship, and AngeLink have teamed up to support this unique solution to help women succeed as business owners. The goal of this powerful collaboration is to level the playing field for women entrepreneurs seeking to raise money to start a company or grow their small business.
“AngeLink is thrilled to partner with AWBC to provide hope to women by counseling and training those who launch an AngeLink crowdfunding campaign to fund their small business. We couldn’t be more proud than to kick-off our partnership, in honor of International Women’s Day, in Washington, DC.” - Gerry Poirier, CEO and Founder, AngeLink
Women can start an AngeLink fundraiser to grow their business here: https://angelink.com/c/awbc/
AngeLink is the world’s first social crowdfunding platform powered by women. With the most advanced AI-driven, anti-fraud technology and powerful free tools, the company is on a mission to connect, empower, and amplify female voices. AngeLink works with conscious leaders and compassionate companies to curate programs and solutions designed to achieve gender equality, elevate women, and empower underserved communities.
“AWBC is excited to work with AngeLink to provide hope to more women seeking funding for their businesses. With an AngeLink campaign, women benefit by sharing their fundraising journey with their communities, increase brand awareness for their company and gain unmatched exposure to their venture. Crowdfunding on AngeLink can be an important part of a funding strategy to start or grow any small business.” - Corinne Goble, CEO, AWBC
Women can request AWBC counseling and training for their business at: www.HOPE2women.org/request-assistance
To further both individual and philanthropic efforts, Poirier established the AngeLink Community Foundation (ACF) 501(c)(3) charitable organization to create a radically new ecosystem of financial inclusion to raise women up to their highest potential. "My intention when starting AngeLink and our foundation was to enable all, but especially women, to realize that they are capable and deserving of their aspirations and to empower them to boldly pursue their goals,” says Poirier.
AngeLink is committed to driving unparalleled representation for women. From a purposeful hiring model with 90% of their team being women, to the company’s Pillars of Giving which nurture the spirit of female empowerment to achieve global economic parity for women, AngeLink is focused on furthering opportunities to engage this specific demographic.
“AngeLink is the second act in my career story,” says Poirier. “The first part of my work life was in the male dominated finance industry which opened my eyes to the lack of opportunities for women in many fields. I now have the incredible power to lift-up other women through strategic partnerships like AWBC.”
Leveraging her much-appreciated platform, Poirier seeks to advance women to not only obtain a seat at the table but the opportunity to lead the conversation. So, this International Women’s Day, it’s no surprise that you’ll find Poirier leading her female powered company and pursuing opportunities to spread the word on why empowering women in business is essential.
Headquartered in Miami, Florida, AngeLink is a pioneering social crowdfunding platform at the forefront of technological innovation and social impact. Built and powered by women, AngeLink is dedicated to empowering individuals through cutting-edge technology solutions with a personal and empathetic approach. As the world's first AI-powered crowdfunding platform, AngeLink holds eight pending patent claims that accelerate fundraising success for individuals and communities. With a focus on supporting healthcare, emergencies, natural disasters, small businesses, and charities, AngeLink is reimagining the crowdfunding landscape. Founded by Gerry Poirier, a 20-year finance executive, AngeLink supports local, global, personal, and professional campaigns to empower female-forward missions and underserved communities. For more information go to: www.angelink.com
