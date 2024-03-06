AngeLink Celebrates International Women’s Day by Partnering with the Association of Women’s Business Centers

CEO and Founder of AngeLink, Gerry Poirier AngeLink's Logo

AWBC, the leading resource for igniting the economic power of women’s entrepreneurship, and AngeLink have teamed up to help women succeed as business owners.

AngeLink is thrilled to partner with AWBC to provide hope to women by counseling and training those who launch an AngeLink crowdfunding campaign to fund their small business.” — Gerry Poirier, CEO and Founder, AngeLink