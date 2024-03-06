Egger Flooring: European Brand Sets Ambitious Goal for Vietnam
On January 13, 2024, representatives from Egger Group visited Kosmos Vietnam's office and warehouse.
On January 13, 2024, Egger Group came to Vietnam, set many ambitious goals for strong development in the Asian region with laminate flooring products.
With a commitment to providing high-quality, safe, and sustainable flooring products, Kosmos Vietnam is pleased to cooperate with Egger Group to bring Vietnamese consumers the best choices.”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Egger is one of the high-end laminate flooring brands from Germany, owning more than 20 factories across countries and product quality meeting EN13329 standards.
— Mr. Tran Quang Hoi (CEO of Kosmos Vietnam)
Egger Group specializes in manufacturing products made from industrial wood. Established in 1961, this unit has a history of more than 60 years of development and has affirmed its position in the international market.
This is also a European wood flooring manufacturer with a representative office in Vietnam, making it easy to receive information and solve problems as soon as possible.
As a dynamic and creative corporation, Egger always keeps up with the trends of the times. They constantly improve products to meet consumer needs.
Not only that, Egger Group always values the durability and environmental friendliness of its products. This is reflected in input materials and production processes.
Egger laminate flooring is produced on a modern technological line, does not contain PVC, and has extremely low formaldehyde content <0.1ppm according to the EN 717-1 testing method, meeting E1 and CARB2 standards. Besides, the floor also has surface antibacterial properties, ensuring health and safety for the whole family.
In addition, this laminate flooring brand is also trusted by many households with young children because of its excellent moisture resistance. According to the Thickness swelling test method of ISO 24336, this ability of Egger wooden floors is clearly shown as follows:
- Egger Classic wooden floor line (no flood warranty) has a swelling level of ≤18%.
- Egger Aqua wooden floor line (1,000-hour submerged warranty) has a swelling level of ≤5% (±1).
In particular, Egger Aqua wooden floors are also recognized by NALFA (North American Laminate Flooring Association) for their ability to lock surface water for 72 hours and are guaranteed by Egger wooden floor distributors in Vietnam with a permanent termite warranty!
Kosmos Vietnam is a general warehouse specializing in importing and distributing interior and exterior decorative materials with more than 10 years of operation (since 2012). This unit owns a nationwide distribution system with more than 500 agents. Cooperating with Kosmos Vietnam will help Egger Group promote the Egger wooden flooring business in the Vietnamese market.
Egger Group and Kosmos Vietnam have the same goal of providing customers with high-quality wooden flooring products that meet their needs. Strategic cooperation will help both develop together and achieve their goals. The two sides coordinate with each other in the following aspects:
- Product distribution: Kosmos Vietnam will be the representative importer and distributor of Egger wooden flooring products in the Vietnamese market.
- Marketing and sales: The two sides will coordinate together to promote Egger wooden flooring products to consumers.
- Technical support: Egger Group will provide Kosmos Vietnam with technical information about the product, to ensure users can install and use Egger wooden floors in the best way.
On January 13, 2024, Egger Group representatives visited Kosmos Vietnam's office as well as the warehouse. The meeting between Egger Group and Kosmos Vietnam is not only an opportunity for the two sides to meet and interact, but also an opportunity to discuss plans and strategies for development cooperation in the coming time.
Faced with the tightening of health safety issues of laminate floors in early 2024, Mr. Tran Quang Hoi (CEO of Kosmos Vietnam) expressed: "Formaldehyde content is the deciding factor in the safety of laminate floors. Egger laminate flooring can be circulated in demanding markets like the US because of its high safety level, achieving E1 and CARB2 indexes. These are indicators proving that formaldehyde content is low and does not affect health, which users need to pay attention to when purchasing products."
Realizing that Vietnam is one of the very potential markets, Egger Group's management board aims to "cover" this market with Egger laminate flooring.
The cooperation between Egger Group and Kosmos Vietnam promises to bring Vietnamese consumers high-end wooden flooring products with the best quality and prices.
